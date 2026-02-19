octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 2,164
- Reaction score
- 3,423
Chimaev has definitely a fight lined up that has not been announced yet. Maybe UFC 328 or UFC 329
Last edited:
I'll believe it when the contract is signed and even then I'll have to see him make it to the arena.
yea he skippin lunchIs he training during Ramadan so he can actually make weight?
I said the same thing I'm saying now, I'll believe Chimaev is fighting when he is walking to the cage.Just like last time against DDP were you not saying he is not gonna make weight or even make it to the fight yada yada. It is getting tiring. Chimaev is gonna headline UFC 328 and that fight card takes place either in Saudi Arabia or Chicago. A Riyadh card would be awesome