Media Khamzat Chimaev is back in camp with the Treigning Lab and Sam Calvitta

WoozyFailGuy said:
I'll believe it when the contract is signed and even then I'll have to see him make it to the arena.
Click to expand...

Just like last time against DDP were you not saying he is not gonna make weight or even make it to the fight yada yada. It is getting tiring. Chimaev is gonna headline UFC 328 and that fight card takes place either in Saudi Arabia or Chicago. A Riyadh card would be awesome
 
octagonation said:
Just like last time against DDP were you not saying he is not gonna make weight or even make it to the fight yada yada. It is getting tiring. Chimaev is gonna headline UFC 328 and that fight card takes place either in Saudi Arabia or Chicago. A Riyadh card would be awesome
Click to expand...
I said the same thing I'm saying now, I'll believe Chimaev is fighting when he is walking to the cage.

Inactive, unreliable fighter.

It's already been 7 months since a fight he took literally 0 damage in, what's been the hold up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Rumored Chimaev likely to start training camp in the USA, mid February
2
Replies
26
Views
807
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev just started his camp for the USA fight - training with Rountree Jr in California
2
Replies
22
Views
807
Unheralded Truth
Unheralded Truth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,692
Messages
58,454,483
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top