Khamzat Chimaev is a crowd pleaser due to fighting style

The noise and the entire place goes up to the roof.



I saw him live 3 times and all 3 were by chance. I was in Miami then me and a friend of mine drove into Jacksonville to watch Him vs Burns, the entire roof came off that place it was the most noise I have ever heard in an arena and I have attended upto 50 cards.



Even Dana White said this was the noisiest fight he has ever seen.. I then attended UFC 279 where he fought Holland and these 2 mins were wild and noisy.



The 3rd fight was him vs Whittaker..



Chimaev comes in and actully fights for real, non stop action from bell to bell.. Like a dog held on a leash for long time



Just look at the ending and the noise of that place..

