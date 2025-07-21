  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khamzat Chimaev is a crowd pleaser due to fighting style

The noise and the entire place goes up to the roof.

I saw him live 3 times and all 3 were by chance. I was in Miami then me and a friend of mine drove into Jacksonville to watch Him vs Burns, the entire roof came off that place it was the most noise I have ever heard in an arena and I have attended upto 50 cards.

Even Dana White said this was the noisiest fight he has ever seen.. I then attended UFC 279 where he fought Holland and these 2 mins were wild and noisy.

The 3rd fight was him vs Whittaker..

Chimaev comes in and actully fights for real, non stop action from bell to bell.. Like a dog held on a leash for long time

Just look at the ending and the noise of that place..
 
It was extremely impressive no doubt. It’s interesting tho 33 age rob 30 age khaz. Yet feels like robs been around forever with many many wars.

If khaz takes care business in the next one there’s nothing anyone can say. Idek who I’m rooting for but it’ll be exciting.
 
His fights have the aura of Conor McGregor... without the dick pics.
 
I'd like to see Ilia point to the center of the Octagon --

just before the Ref starts Topuria's fight with Khamzat!

The world needs to witness that Opening Round.
 
I mean, if you enjoy being pleased only once a year, sure!
 
Most MMA fans don't like grappling, we hear boos every event, cause they don't understand it and/or just want to see slugfests. :rolleyes:
 
santiago said:
Do you think that's his choice or guys turning down fights to face him? I think it's more of the latter...
Click to expand...
Injuries/illness also played a part, but now he was needlessly delayed while healthy after earning a titleshot because Strickland got his rematch with Dricus.

I also think that he will be able to more active as a (likely) champ in the future, then there's no way to get the belt without facing him.
 
