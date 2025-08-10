Kowboy On Sherdog
“Borz” will face reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. After beginning his promotional tenure at 170 pounds, Chimaev has found a home at middleweight.
The Chechen-born fighter took the MMA world by storm with a trio of dominant victories in 2020, and it seemed a lock that he would be fighting for a title in the near future. However, issues with health and making weight slowed Chimaev’s progress — though he has yet to suffer a defeat in eight UFC appearances thus far.
While Chimaev has a difficult task in front of him, he hasn’t ruled out a return to welterweight sometime in the future.
“I work with a new coach. I talk to him about going down again, back to my first fights at 170. He said if they give me a couple months, we’re gonna make it,” Chimaev told ESPN.
“This Australian guy [welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena] would be a good fight for me. I go down, fight with him and could take the belt there.”
Della Maddalena is expected to make his first 170-pound title defense against ex-lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the near future. A date for that proposed bout has not been announced.
Chimaev also believes he is capable of moving up yet again and making waves in the light heavyweight division.
“If I go up, and there is [Magomed] Ankalaev and Alex Pereira — they are fighting now,” Chimaev said. “I can fight for that belt as well.”
