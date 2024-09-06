Unheralded Truth
In case you have missed this, it's some very interesting footage:
That's not true. We're just not willing to give him credit for things he hasn't done yet. First he actually has to show up and fight a real top 10 middleweight, which he has yet to do.He could dominate every MW on the UFC roster in grappling and there would be people still say he hasn't earned anything
aka got scared to lose and sick from the stressHate all you want but Khamzat is so talented
All his sickness and injuries could have been avoided had he listened to the UFC & Coaches and approached his training more professionally. But I doubt he listens to anyone. Would rather just over train to the point his already compromised immune system keeps going into some form of shock
He has 3 wins at MW and none against a contender.He could dominate every MW on the UFC roster in grappling and there would be people still say he hasn't earned anything
I mean Khamzat ran over Hermansson in grappling while fighting at WW. I get it's not an official fight, but has to play a factor.That's not true. We're just not willing to give him credit for things he hasn't done yet. First he actually has to show up and fight a real top 10 middleweight, which he has yet to do.
If he shows up, makes weight, and beats Whittaker, the talk around him will change dramatically.
I don't care. He beat Usman at his own game, it's like saying BJ Penn doesn't count as a win at WW. I don't care to pretend Costa is a higher level win than Usman.He has 3 wins at MW and none against a contender.
He has shown to have cardio issues, and we just want to see it tested.
He should probably quit mma and go into grappling then. So far it looks like he just isn't cut out for mixed martial arts.He could dominate every MW on the UFC roster in grappling and there would be people still say he hasn't earned anything
Cool story. Rockhold isn't exactly a world beater these days, and he's better known for his striking rather than grappling.