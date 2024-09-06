Media Khamzat Chimaev grappling with Luke Rockhold in 5 minute match, as special guest on HFC Reality

Hate all you want but Khamzat is so talented


All his sickness and injuries could have been avoided had he listened to the UFC & Coaches and approached his training more professionally. But I doubt he listens to anyone. Would rather just over train to the point his already compromised immune system keeps going into some form of shock
 
Which UFC gym is that? Dana is going to sue them.
 
He could dominate every MW on the UFC roster in grappling and there would be people still say he hasn't earned anything
 
Cool story. Rockhold isn't exactly a world beater these days, and he's better known for his striking rather than grappling.
 
That's not true. We're just not willing to give him credit for things he hasn't done yet. First he actually has to show up and fight a real top 10 middleweight, which he has yet to do.

If he shows up, makes weight, and beats Whittaker, the talk around him will change dramatically.
 
aka got scared to lose and sick from the stress
 
He has 3 wins at MW and none against a contender.

He has shown to have cardio issues, and we just want to see it tested.
 
Thanks for the link.

It's actually a bit more interesting than most recent TUFs if you understand Russian.....the fighter interviews are not so nearly generic and filled with typical Just Bleed nonsense.
 
Too bad he's got frontal lobe damage, the immune system of an HIV patient, and can't fight in the US.

I mean Khamzat ran over Hermansson in grappling while fighting at WW. I get it's not an official fight, but has to play a factor.

I don't care. He beat Usman at his own game, it's like saying BJ Penn doesn't count as a win at WW. I don't care to pretend Costa is a higher level win than Usman.
 
WTF is the HFC?

Is this some Russian/UFC sponsored TUF or something?
 
Wrong prime Luke was more known for his grappling than striking but he was a well rounded fighter

Buchecha one of the best BJJ guys ever said how dangerous he was and even was tapped by him

www.bjjee.com

Buchecha Reveals Being Submitted By Rockhold: 'He's Dangerous'

3x world absolute Jiu-Jitsu champion, Marcus Buchecha had the opportunity to train several times with Luke Rockhold – challenger to middleweight belt in the UFC – at AKA. An expert in Jiu-Jitsu, the Brazilian has no doubts: Rockhold’s ground game can be dangerous for Chris Weidman, champion of...
www.bjjee.com www.bjjee.com

Khabib said Luke has the best top game in UFC when both were in their prime and Khabib went to Luke to teach him



Luke finished Chris, Bisping, Lyoto, Branch, Boetsch all with grappling not striking
 
