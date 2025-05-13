Media Khamzat Chimaev Goes Off on 'Fake' Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev went off on 'fake' Belal Muhammad following his loss at #UFC315 😬

"Yes he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me, so [why] should I be nice to you?



I like real people not fake. If you call me brother you should be my brother." pic.twitter.com/7cMIGfesEX


— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 12, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t hesitating to kick Belal Muhammad while he is down.


Muhammad and Chimaev have had a rivalry brewing for a while, although they belong to different weight classes. Muhammad even recently teased a move up to middleweight to fight Chimaev.

Muhammad lost his welterweight title against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last weekend in Canada. While it was one of Muhammad’s most entertaining performances, “Remember the Name” didn’t display any of his elite grappling. Chimaev mocked Muhammad on the loss and posted a now-deleted picture from the fight saying, “He’s crying again.” Both devout Muslims, Muhammad and Chimaev have openly voiced their support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel. A fan requested that Chimaev avoid beefing with Muhammad and maintain the Muslim brotherhood.

“Salam Alaikum brother,” the fan wrote. “I know sometimes you guys might not like each other, but us Muslim fans do not appreciate when you guys throw jabs at one another. You guys both raised awareness about the situation in Palestine. Peace and love to both you brothers.”


Salam Alaikum brother @KChimaev

I know sometimes you guys might not like each other, but us Muslim fans do not appreciate when you guys throw jabs at one another.

You guys both raised awareness about the situation in Palestine. 🇵🇸

Peace and love to both you brothers ❤️. pic.twitter.com/CBzrS0cjkd

— Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) May 12, 2025
However, Chimaev called Muhammad “fake” for trying to fight him after calling him a brother. While Chimaev stands in support of Palestine, he doesn’t have any reason to be nice to “Remember the Name.”

“Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you? I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother,” Chimaev wrote. “I always support Palestine but I never support fake people.”


Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you?
I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother.
I always support Palestine but I never support fake people.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 12, 2025
Undefeated in eight UFC outings with six finishes, Chimaev is expected to get the next middleweight title shot. Meanwhile, Muhammad’s immediate future remains uncertain as he is unlikely to get a rematch against Maddalena, with several others waiting in line.

Khamzat Chimaev Goes Off on 'Fake' Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t hesitating to kick Belal Muhammad while he is down.
Kwic said:
How dare a fighter say to another fighter he wanna fight him.
Khamzat and Belal was beefing a few years ago and Belal wanted to fight Khamzat.

Then they became friends over Palestine and there's a photo of them holding the Palestinian flag together. And when Belal was asked about fighting Khamzat he said never, that Khamzat was now his Muslim brother and he would never want to fight him.

Then before this fight Belal went on Submission Radio and all of a sudden said he wants to fight Khamzat and that he would drown Khamzat in a fight and this is what Khamzat reacted to.

So Belal did go from saying he would never fight Khamzat because he's his brother to all of a sudden saying he'd beat him.

It's kind of a strange turn from Belal. I've always looked at Belal as a nice guy but maybe there's more to the story if a guy like Volkanovski couldn't even get along with him. (from Volkanovski's mouth)
 
usernamee said:
It's kind of a strange turn from Belal. I've always looked at Belal as a nice guy but maybe there's more to the story if a guy like Volkanovski couldn't even get along with him. (from Volkanovski's mouth)
Honestly, I think that just comes down to Belal being a Chicagoan, naturally abrasive.
I'm from Chicago fuck you

Arm Barbarian said:
Khamzat would ragdoll Belal clear to Bolivian.
I think so too as he's much larger than Belal, but if he didn't snatch a sub in 1 I'd be interested in it in all honesty. If Khamzat gassed and slowed as he usually does, Belal might pose an interesting question with his forward only style. Would be cool if from here on out Belal, knowing he won't get another title shot, just went balls to the wall every fight after seeing the positive reception for the JDM fight but that's a fuckin long shot.
 
Ah yes because Muslims have never fought or warred with eachother 😂
 
Khamzat seems to have a problem with just about everyone.

Real cunty attitude.
 
