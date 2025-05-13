Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 108,424
- Reaction score
- 195,443
Khamzat Chimaev went off on 'fake' Belal Muhammad following his loss at #UFC315
"Yes he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me, so [why] should I be nice to you?
I like real people not fake. If you call me brother you should be my brother." pic.twitter.com/7cMIGfesEX
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 12, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t hesitating to kick Belal Muhammad while he is down.
Muhammad and Chimaev have had a rivalry brewing for a while, although they belong to different weight classes. Muhammad even recently teased a move up to middleweight to fight Chimaev.
Muhammad lost his welterweight title against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last weekend in Canada. While it was one of Muhammad’s most entertaining performances, “Remember the Name” didn’t display any of his elite grappling. Chimaev mocked Muhammad on the loss and posted a now-deleted picture from the fight saying, “He’s crying again.” Both devout Muslims, Muhammad and Chimaev have openly voiced their support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel. A fan requested that Chimaev avoid beefing with Muhammad and maintain the Muslim brotherhood.
“Salam Alaikum brother,” the fan wrote. “I know sometimes you guys might not like each other, but us Muslim fans do not appreciate when you guys throw jabs at one another. You guys both raised awareness about the situation in Palestine. Peace and love to both you brothers.”
Salam Alaikum brother @KChimaev
I know sometimes you guys might not like each other, but us Muslim fans do not appreciate when you guys throw jabs at one another.
You guys both raised awareness about the situation in Palestine.
Peace and love to both you brothers . pic.twitter.com/CBzrS0cjkd
— Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) May 12, 2025
However, Chimaev called Muhammad “fake” for trying to fight him after calling him a brother. While Chimaev stands in support of Palestine, he doesn’t have any reason to be nice to “Remember the Name.”
“Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you? I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother,” Chimaev wrote. “I always support Palestine but I never support fake people.”
Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you?
I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother.
I always support Palestine but I never support fake people.
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 12, 2025
Undefeated in eight UFC outings with six finishes, Chimaev is expected to get the next middleweight title shot. Meanwhile, Muhammad’s immediate future remains uncertain as he is unlikely to get a rematch against Maddalena, with several others waiting in line.
READ HERE
Khamzat Chimaev Goes Off on 'Fake' Belal Muhammad
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t hesitating to kick Belal Muhammad while he is down.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh