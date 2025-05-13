Kwic said: How dare a fighter say to another fighter he wanna fight him. Click to expand...

Khamzat and Belal was beefing a few years ago and Belal wanted to fight Khamzat.Then they became friends over Palestine and there's a photo of them holding the Palestinian flag together. And when Belal was asked about fighting Khamzat he said never, that Khamzat was now his Muslim brother and he would never want to fight him.Then before this fight Belal went on Submission Radio and all of a sudden said he wants to fight Khamzat and that he would drown Khamzat in a fight and this is what Khamzat reacted to.So Belal did go from saying he would never fight Khamzat because he's his brother to all of a sudden saying he'd beat him.It's kind of a strange turn from Belal. I've always looked at Belal as a nice guy but maybe there's more to the story if a guy like Volkanovski couldn't even get along with him. (from Volkanovski's mouth)