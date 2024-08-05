Media Khamzat Chimaev FAVORED Pulling Out Fight vs Rob Whittaker @ UFC 308

This khamzat pull out narrative is so boring, whittaker has pulled out one less time than Khazmat since 2018...

How many fighters have pulled out of the same fight twice in a row ?
 
this khamzat pull out nartiave is so boring whittaker has pulled out one less time than khazmat since 2018...

How many fighters have pulled out of the same fight twice in a row ?
Show us your betting slip ;)

Just kidding.

Betting's silly, but Khamzat could easily rig that kinda bet if he was corrupt.

His crypto was totally kosher though I hear.
 
Well Khamzat is still favored over Whittaker, so oddsmakers have their heads on straight
 
This khamzat pull out narrative is so boring, whittaker has pulled out one less time than Khazmat since 2018...

How many fighters have pulled out of the same fight twice in a row ?
No khamzat continuing to pull out is boring
 
Pullout Merchant King

giphy.gif
 
