Black9
Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,160
- Reaction score
- 6,061
Never thought there'd be betting odds for this but..
He's -140 that he will pull out to +100 he wont via betting lines
You guys think the fight will happen?
UFC 308 odds: Unreliable Khamzat Chimaev favored to withdraw from ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ PPV in Abu Dhabi
UFC 308 odds, opening betting lines for all the major "Topuria vs. Holloway" matchups on Oct. 26 in Abu Dhabi, with Khamzat Chimaev favored to withdraw.
www.mmamania.com
Last edited: