  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat Chimaev eyes triple champ status

How many divisions will Khamzat become a champion in?

  • Total voters
    5
He can't even fight twice in a year let alone hold 3 titles.
 
Dricus is not a joke, better be focused on the first belt instead
 
Aaah... this shit again.
Those fighters need to stop talking about double, triple and whatnot when they accomplished nothing so far.
He's got the potential to become MW champion, but DDP is a dog and if the fight is going in the later rounds then...
He'll never fight at 170 again. As for 205, he'll beat Alex easily, Ankalaev I'm not so sure...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
News Khamzat preparing for murder of Dricus DuPlessis
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
4K
AdamWarlock
AdamWarlock
Unheralded Truth
Media Darren Till: Back to training w/ Chimaev after my fight
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
mangokush
mangokush

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,261
Messages
57,654,705
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top