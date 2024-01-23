Media Khamzat Chimaev claims he was beating Strickland up in the gym everyday, to the point where Sean begged his coach to stop him

Who wins a potential fight?

Khamzat beats DDP, Strickland, and Izzy. You guys are going to have to move your goalposts to LHWs after he finally gets a title shot. How many others go undefeated for 4 years and are told they are "unproven".
 
I don't doubt it. We saw a glimpse of it in a video.

If Khamzat doesn't get the title shot he was promised, I guess Khamzat vs Strickland is the next best thing at this point. Unless they wanna do Izzy vs Khamzat instead.
 
Adamant said:
I don't doubt it. We saw a glimpse of it in a video.

If Khamzat doesn't get the title shot he was promised, I guess Khamzat vs Strickland is the next best thing at this point. Unless they wanna do Izzy vs Khamzat instead.
This. I really hope they make either of those fights happen. Would be great for 300 too, but I have my sincere doubts that would happen.
 
I dont know if he "beat him up" BUT I do recall some footage of Strickland and Chimaev (standing together very friendly) talking into a microphone and Stickland was talking about how chimaev was a beast and better than everyone in that gym (i guess stricklands gym?).
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Idk he dropped and hurt Burns several times
And Burns did the same to him, despite being at a big reach disadvantage.

Sean is far closer to Khamzats size, with more accurate hands.

I'm fairly certain he's referring to the wrestling aspect here, but only way we would know in either case is to see some footage of it.
 
mbeethoven said:
I dont know if he "beat him up" BUT I do recall some footage of Strickland and Chimaev (standing together very friendly) talking into a microphone and Stickland was talking about how chimaev was a beast and better than everyone in that gym (i guess stricklands gym?).
Yeah I think in a similar clip Strickland says to Khamzat “stop beating everybody up, you’ve gotta understand you’re better than everyone”
 
Adamant said:
I don't doubt it. We saw a glimpse of it in a video.

If Khamzat doesn't get the title shot he was promised, I guess Khamzat vs Strickland is the next best thing at this point. Unless they wanna do Izzy vs Khamzat instead.
Izzy vs khamzat is must see tv. But it may be a while before Izzy comes out of hiding. In this case khamzat should fight Costa. Costa cannot get away!
 
mbeethoven said:
I dont know if he "beat him up" BUT I do recall some footage of Strickland and Chimaev (standing together very friendly) talking into a microphone and Stickland was talking about how chimaev was a beast and better than everyone in that gym (i guess stricklands gym?).
Because training is different than a fight. Khamzat seems like the guy who goes into training with the mindset of going as hard as he can. I remember Matt Hamill receiving the same criticizm during tuf.

Training is supposed to make everyone better. Not one guy tearing everyone up and only thinking of himself.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I'm sure he is talking about the grappling more than anything.

He got lit up by Burns quite a bit when they traded on the feet.

Sean is about the same size as Chimiev, with longer reach and good accuracy.
Yea, Khamzat can not stand with Sean. If hes not able to submit Sean in first two rounds he aint winning that fight.
 
Tweak896 said:
Khamzat beats DDP, Strickland, and Izzy. You guys are going to have to move your goalposts to LHWs after he finally gets a title shot. How many others go undefeated for 4 years and are told they are "unproven".
How many fights did he have in 4 years? And Burns almost murked him
 
