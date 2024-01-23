BoxerMaurits
Via Brett Okamoto from ESPN:
Swipe for the video:
Swipe for the video:
I don't doubt it. We saw a glimpse of it in a video.
If Khamzat doesn't get the title shot he was promised, I guess Khamzat vs Strickland is the next best thing at this point. Unless they wanna do Izzy vs Khamzat instead.
Idk he dropped and hurt Burns several timesI'm sure he is talking about the grappling more than anything.
He got lit up by Burns quite a bit when they traded on the feet.
Sean is about the same size as Chimiev, with longer reach and good accuracy.
And Burns did the same to him, despite being at a big reach disadvantage.Idk he dropped and hurt Burns several times
Yeah I think in a similar clip Strickland says to Khamzat “stop beating everybody up, you’ve gotta understand you’re better than everyone”I dont know if he "beat him up" BUT I do recall some footage of Strickland and Chimaev (standing together very friendly) talking into a microphone and Stickland was talking about how chimaev was a beast and better than everyone in that gym (i guess stricklands gym?).
Izzy vs khamzat is must see tv. But it may be a while before Izzy comes out of hiding. In this case khamzat should fight Costa. Costa cannot get away!I don't doubt it. We saw a glimpse of it in a video.
Khamzat beats DDP, Strickland, and Izzy. You guys are going to have to move your goalposts to LHWs after he finally gets a title shot. How many others go undefeated for 4 years and are told they are "unproven".
Burns is a harder matchup than any of those guys, and a better P4P fighter than Strickland and DDP.How many fights did he have in 4 years? And Burns almost murked him