BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,846
- Reaction score
- 39,951
Swipe for the video:
It’s weird cause I remember there was a time when Bobby Knucks got blamed for constantly being injured. I guess time heals all.Hopefully it works. His health has robbed us of many potential fights in his prime years
He has some other health issues. Plenty of people train until their system is acutely and chronically fatigued , and they DONT end up in a hospital. Its stupid to train hard everyday.
Some people might react differently than others. He could have a naturally weaker immune system which doesn't handle nonstop training like others could get away with.He has some other health issues. Plenty of people train until their system is acutely and chronically fatigued , and they DONT end up in a hospital. Its stupid to train hard everyday.
Some fighters like Cain, Weidman, Tony... have not figured it out during a long career.Only took him 4 years to figure this out.
Khamzat needs to take a multi-vitamin. I used to get sick all the time due to over training and my coach recommended I take a daily multi-vitamin and it worked wonders