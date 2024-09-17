Media Khamzat Chimaev blames past training methods for health issues

Wait I thought eating Chocolates with Till was the problem ?
 
mjfan23 said:
Hopefully it works. His health has robbed us of many potential fights in his prime years
It’s weird cause I remember there was a time when Bobby Knucks got blamed for constantly being injured. I guess time heals all.
 
A 30 year old professional fighter learns for the first time that occasional rest is beneficial during training. I really don't want to belabor the point but this is not a smart man
 
Rataria said:
He has some other health issues. Plenty of people train until their system is acutely and chronically fatigued , and they DONT end up in a hospital. Its stupid to train hard everyday.
Khamzat needs to take a multi-vitamin. I used to get sick all the time due to over training and my coach recommended I take a daily multi-vitamin and it worked wonders
 
Rataria said:
Some people might react differently than others. He could have a naturally weaker immune system which doesn't handle nonstop training like others could get away with.
 
This is what he told Dana White to get on track for a title shot finally. Trust me I am a Sherdogger and I was there
 
Pierced7681 said:
Khamzat needs to take a multi-vitamin. I used to get sick all the time due to over training and my coach recommended I take a daily multi-vitamin and it worked wonders
Did you also once have Covid so bad people initially thought you had cancer, enough to consider retiring from fighting ever again? I'm pretty sure that's the root cause of Khamzats recent health issues than not taking his Flintstones chewables.
 
