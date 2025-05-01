Khamzat Chimaev — potential for 3 belts?

Luffy
Chimaev said he's focused on beating DDP, then defending his title some times... And he said he has always wished it and will go for it, that is, to become the 205 champion and later on, become the HW champion. He stated he trains hard everyday and that he has what it takes to accomplish the belt in those 3 divisions...
Is it possible?
From what I've researched, his ideal weight is around 200 lb... Like, maybe 205 lb. But anything above that like 210, 225, wouldn't be practical for his VO2 max and his endurance...
