These early interviews is what launched Khamzat into stardom because they were so outlandish that you would think he is delusional while he is being honest here which turned into somehow funny interviews that turned into viral memes. The smesh everybuddy brather meme took off here big time in this interview and in couple others.
Note this was his first interview in first UFC fight and the guy is saying he would beat both the WW and MW champions same day.. You can see Dan Hardy couldn´t keep it real and starts laughing few times.
But the guy was just being honest, he saw himself better then everyone skill for skill
