Khamzat beats any MW from any era

He beats Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, etc. DDP was arguably the toughest matchup he could have on paper and he beat him easier than just about anyone else he's faced and he did it for 5 rounds without gassing.

He needs to build his resumé to become a GOAT, but he is the best Middleweight I've ever seen by far. MW Khabib.
 
I would favour him that’s for sure.

He’s the tip of the spear of modern MMA meta.

And with respect to fighters like Rich Franklin I see them as a little too unrefined to compete with a monster athlete like Kham.
 
Well if Chael held him down for 4.5 rounds, then yeah Khamzat could probably do the same.

So it comes down to whether we believe Khamzat would get caught in a hail Mary triangle at the end.
Khamzat would probably avoid being in Anderson’s guard like he did with Burns.

idk if there’s much Anderson could do offensively against someone who would wrestle but also go for back takes and submissions as much as Khamzat.
 
The one style match I'd like to see is Khamzat and Lindland even though Khamzat would probably KO him on the feet.
 
Michael Jordan of BJJ Travis Lutter was having his ways with prime Anderson. Khamzat would wipe the floor with him. Not because of his last performance either. Roids or no roids, it won't help the guy as well.

Saku
Hendo
Lindland
Bustamante
Sane Filho
Bellator Lombard
Strikeforce Jake Shields
Weidman
Romero
Jacare
Rockhold
Pre-Izzy Costa
Roger
Maia
Lovato JR - this guy was legit. pity his career ended early.
Tim Kennedy maybe
Sonnen maybe

Currently

Fluffy
Robocop
RDR
Viera
Caio maybe

would make things interesting, match ups make fights and all.
 
Yoel Romero would've been an interesting one. I know his olympic gold medal wrestling hasnt translated or been used nearly as effectively has Khamzat, but I'd have like to see that.

I also think prime Maia would be able to contend with him grappling wise but he'd get sparked on the feet first

Maybe Jacare
 
I think this puts him close to the level of a peak Weidman because I think Weidman when he was champion would have done DDP the exact same way. But he’s still below freaks of nature like Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva until further notice (because we haven’t seen enough of him yet).
 
“Was having his way with Anderson” is crazy. People really just say anything on here.
 
Nah, his fight against Usman shows he lacks cardio and has no striking. Even DDP, who was completely overmatched, ended up having chances almost sunk in a rear naked choke vs Khamzat when he gassed in round 5.

Khamzat would have zero chance against wrestlers that can actually defend his takedowns, including the "prime" versions of Chael Sonnen, Yoel Romero, Dan Henderson, Chris Weidman, etc.
 
I have just watched the fight between Chimaev and DDP so I may be biased but it's, indeed, difficult to see any MW beat Khamzat. His striking is not elite but when he want to take you down, you can't do anything about it. And he did it against one of the strongest MW. A fight against Anderson, Hendo, Weidman and Rockhold in their prime would have been really interesting.
 
JustBleed69 said:
He beats Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, etc. DDP was arguably the toughest matchup he could have on paper and he beat him easier than just about anyone else he's faced and he did it for 5 rounds without gassing.

He needs to build his resumé to become a GOAT, but he is the best Middleweight I've ever seen by far. MW Khabib.
I know you are a BJJ guy... curious as to how much you enjoyed that fight.

Basically what I'm saying is, ... is there a level where grappling dominance enters the "Schaub shutdown" realm for even BJJ enthusiasts... or does that level of masterful dominance continue to wow?



And I'll throw my cards on the table for me it was like

Jesus stop playing with your food and end this shit
 
