Khamzat beats any MW from any era

He beats Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, etc. DDP was arguably the toughest matchup he could have on paper and he beat him easier than just about anyone else he's faced and he did it for 5 rounds without gassing.
He needs to build his resumé to become a GOAT, but he is the best Middleweight I've ever seen by far. MW Khabib.
