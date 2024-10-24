Media Khamzat And Whittaker - Holloway/ Topuria Face Off!!!

he is in deep philosophical thought. to smesh... or not to smesh?

khamzat-chimaev-ufc-308-media-day.jpg
 
Ares Black said:
As a semi-professional shookologist, I gotta say that Khamzat seemed a little shook.
Click to expand...
I felt the same way. I'll have to look back at other faceoffs, but I feel like when Khamzat is confident he's always got at least a subtle smirk going on, like he knows he's the big favorite.

There was absolutely no sign of a smirk on Khamzat's face there.
 


Khamzat changed a lot in terms of his demeanor, and he looks slimmer too.

Let's see how it translates, hope he makes weight
 
Uhhhh, does khamzat know he has just over 24 hours to find a reason to pull out of the fight?
 
Whittaker and Max look SHOOK.

- signed by an accredited shookologist.
 
I like that Khamzat seems serious. Whittaker is obviously a serious and dangerous fight, excited to see what Khamzat can bring
 
Khamzat looks so dumb with that beard. Is that a traditional style over there or is it Amish style?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev or Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - Which fight would you rather watch?
2
Replies
20
Views
285
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
Black9
Media Khamzat Chimaev FAVORED Pulling Out Fight vs Rob Whittaker @ UFC 308
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Poatan
Whittaker tears Khamzat a new one
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Alpha_T83
Whittaker looking confident and ready to "hunt down" Khamzat
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
TerrorTimmy
TerrorTimmy
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
385
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,376
Messages
56,387,389
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top