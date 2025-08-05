  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat and Pico playing touch-butt in the park

Sounds like a good time

butt-grab.gif
 
Khamzat isn't focused... Sending DMs to Paulo's girlfriend, touching butt... DDP is laser focused. DDP gonna win this
 
Have to do that for wrestling warmups sometimes, fucking hate it. The warm ups are harder than the actual wrestling.
 
If your coach ever gets you to do these in a dog park, it’s time to join a different gym.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Aaron Pico & Khamzat Chimaev helping and supporting each other (UFC 319)
2
Replies
22
Views
805
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
Arm Barbarian
Media UFC newcomer Aaron Pico says Khabib and Islam aren't even in the top 50 of Dagestani wrestlers
2 3
Replies
55
Views
3K
dsdoubled
dsdoubled

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,220
Messages
57,652,972
Members
175,787
Latest member
Carlos Ynk

Share this page

Back
Top