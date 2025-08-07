Starts out with everyone knowsSo I guess those rumors were true after all.
Well I think everyone did know like 3 years ago..Starts out with everyone knows
It was a common assumption. Dana never outright admitted it though and neither did Khamzat, until just now I believe.
I wonder if the same privilege was granted to Conor hence his Whitehouse visit? Tyson Fury can't get a visa to fight in the US due to his ties to the kinahan cartel, Conor likewise has ties to them.
I guess Trump is an MMA fan, not a boxing fan.You can be a terrorist or tied to terrorism it just has to be with people we dont mind and you need to look white. Chavez Jr gets arrested and these guys are welcomed. Its not hard to see why. It is what it is for a while we all know the deal
yeah its disgusting, not like the democrats did that hundreds of thousands of timesGlad our president could help someone with terrorist ties enter our country!
Khamzat has ties with terrorists?