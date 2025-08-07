  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat admits he couldn't fight in the US until Donald became president

Pretty much proof that Trump is handing out (almost certainly illegal) favors to his friend Dana White. Obviously he's got complete immunity though, even if he does break the law, as long as he takes any official action as president. Thanks Supreme Court. That one can't possibly backfire on Democracy.
 
Streeter said:
Well I think everyone did know like 3 years ago..
It was a common assumption. Dana never outright admitted it though and neither did Khamzat, until just now I believe.

I wonder if the same privilege was granted to Conor hence his Whitehouse visit? Tyson Fury can't get a visa to fight in the US due to his ties to the kinahan cartel, Conor likewise has ties to them.
 
You can be a terrorist or tied to terrorism it just has to be with people we dont mind and you need to look white. Chavez Jr gets arrested and these guys are welcomed. Its not hard to see why. It is what it is for a while we all know the deal
 
Nothing sus about that at all.
<suzylol>


Catering to Russia,
personally bailed out by Israel,
still blaming democracy for Trump's behavior.
That country is straight up corrupted minds.
 
Söze Aldo said:
It was a common assumption. Dana never outright admitted it though and neither did Khamzat, until just now I believe.

I wonder if the same privilege was granted to Conor hence his Whitehouse visit? Tyson Fury can't get a visa to fight in the US due to his ties to the kinahan cartel, Conor likewise has ties to them.
Hymen Crusher said:
You can be a terrorist or tied to terrorism it just has to be with people we dont mind and you need to look white. Chavez Jr gets arrested and these guys are welcomed. Its not hard to see why. It is what it is for a while we all know the deal
I guess Trump is an MMA fan, not a boxing fan.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
You can be a terrorist or tied to terrorism it just has to be with people we dont mind and you need to look white. Chavez Jr gets arrested and these guys are welcomed. Its not hard to see why. It is what it is for a while we all know the deal
Khamzat has ties with terrorists?
 
