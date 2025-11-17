Pro-Russian dictator has forced this on many, sadly.It's a shame how some of those chechens are pro russian and even talks about friendship with dagestan when in reality georgians were the ones always supporting chechnya and since the middle ages
I know we still have a good relationship irl but the big figures like chimaev are all pro russia even though 99% of them don't think like that irl
But i guess chimaev is pro russia because he needs to be for his family security etc
It's funny to me because every chechen i crossed into in real life is anti russian but apparently Chimaev is too from what Ive heard but he has to act a wayPro-Russian dictator has forced this on many, sadly.
There's still many Chechens who are firstly anti-Russia, so much so they've been fighting them in Ukraine & Syria.
Given how horrificly the Russians destroyed Grozny in the last war, I get why Chechens wouldn't want to return to fighting, and maintain a semblance of peace.
I'd expect it of the diaspora tbh. Reminds me a bit of Egypt, where speaking out against Sisi on social media is probably a bad ideaIt's funny to me because every chechen i crossed into in real life is anti russian but apparently Chimaev is too from what Ive heard but he has to act a way
Mountain Men
Frenemies?
“Brotherhood” is in the air lol
Also… Islam needs a nickname. SMH
Full quote:
"The wolf and the eagle are not always close, but when you need to protect the mountains, they will always protect them together!"
Sounds like the Caucasus runs MMA now