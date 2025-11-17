Media Khamzat - “The Wolf and the Eagle are not always close…”

Mountain Men
1763394010989.jpeg

Frenemies? 🤔

“Brotherhood” is in the air lol

☪️ 🐺 🦅
1763394066198.jpeg

Also… Islam needs a nickname. SMH
 
It's a shame how some of those chechens are pro russian and even talks about friendship with dagestan when in reality georgians were the ones always supporting chechnya and since the middle ages

I know we still have a good relationship irl but the big figures like chimaev are all pro russia even though 99% of them don't think like that irl

But i guess chimaev is pro russia because he needs to be for his family security etc
 
KavkazDominance said:
It's a shame how some of those chechens are pro russian and even talks about friendship with dagestan when in reality georgians were the ones always supporting chechnya and since the middle ages

I know we still have a good relationship irl but the big figures like chimaev are all pro russia even though 99% of them don't think like that irl

But i guess chimaev is pro russia because he needs to be for his family security etc
Pro-Russian dictator has forced this on many, sadly.

There's still many Chechens who are firstly anti-Russia, so much so they've been fighting them in Ukraine & Syria.

Given how horrificly the Russians destroyed Grozny in the last war, I get why Chechens wouldn't want to return to fighting, and maintain a semblance of peace.
 
Vagabound said:
Pro-Russian dictator has forced this on many, sadly.

There's still many Chechens who are firstly anti-Russia, so much so they've been fighting them in Ukraine & Syria.

Given how horrificly the Russians destroyed Grozny in the last war, I get why Chechens wouldn't want to return to fighting, and maintain a semblance of peace.
It's funny to me because every chechen i crossed into in real life is anti russian but apparently Chimaev is too from what Ive heard but he has to act a way
 
Wtf! Such a letdown from these cavemen again. Khamzat told us that he will drop to 170 to get the easiest way to P4P status.
Wolf tickets again.
IMG_1816.jpeg
 
KavkazDominance said:
It's a shame how some of those chechens are pro russian and even talks about friendship with dagestan when in reality georgians were the ones always supporting chechnya and since the middle ages

I know we still have a good relationship irl but the big figures like chimaev are all pro russia even though 99% of them don't think like that irl

But i guess chimaev is pro russia because he needs to be for his family security etc
STFU with this stupid shit nobody cares about. Go to the War Room with the rest of the incels.
 
KavkazDominance said:
It's a shame how some of those chechens are pro russian and even talks about friendship with dagestan when in reality georgians were the ones always supporting chechnya and since the middle ages

I know we still have a good relationship irl but the big figures like chimaev are all pro russia even though 99% of them don't think like that irl

But i guess chimaev is pro russia because he needs to be for his family security etc
I prefer more of a Klitschko or Vovchanchyn view of Russia -_-
 
hbombbisping said:
Full quote:

"The wolf and the eagle are not always close, but when you need to protect the mountains, they will always protect them together!"

Sounds like the Caucasus runs MMA now
It took them a while but they finally found something they're good at
 
Latest posts

