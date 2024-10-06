Khalil vs Jiri or Hill next please

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 21,237
- Reaction score
- 21,675
Don't give this dude any more grapplers, we already know he can lose to guys like Ion Cutelaba, and we also know he's so dangerous on the feet that even the mighty Poatan has to cook him for 20 minutes before going in for the finish.
Khalil is a nightmare for anyone else in the division that has to stand with him. I like his chances against Jiri, I think he murders Hill.
Khalil is a nightmare for anyone else in the division that has to stand with him. I like his chances against Jiri, I think he murders Hill.