Khalil vs Jiri or Hill next please

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,237
Reaction score
21,675
Don't give this dude any more grapplers, we already know he can lose to guys like Ion Cutelaba, and we also know he's so dangerous on the feet that even the mighty Poatan has to cook him for 20 minutes before going in for the finish.

Khalil is a nightmare for anyone else in the division that has to stand with him. I like his chances against Jiri, I think he murders Hill.
 
I think Khalil beats both of them. He is faster/more explosive and more technical as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
  • Poll
News Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Official for UFC 303 - June 29th, 2024
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
8K
Alanf7
Alanf7
TheWizard
Now is the perfect time to make Jiri vs Hill
Replies
19
Views
554
Dionysian
Dionysian
GiganticMeat
The lack of a D in Khalil Rountree's name
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
93confirmed
93confirmed
Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
819
mjfan23
mjfan23
Renzo Machida
Media The Epic 5-Minute Stare-Down: Poatan vs. Jiri
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,021
Messages
56,299,277
Members
175,152
Latest member
jama

Share this page

Back
Top