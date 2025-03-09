A lot of fighters wanted to be the guy to take Alex out now that he's the biggest star in the sport. Ankalaev just took a lot of guys" meal ticket.
Especially aaggravating for them given how anticlimactic it all happened. Alex falling from his perch was supposed to be a big event with an exciting fighter and shocking finish, and what we got was a shitty fight that went to a close but clear decision.
I imagine nobody is more upset than Jon Jones, now he has to shit or get off the pot. It's Aspinall or retire.