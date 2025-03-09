  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Khalil Rountree very upset while watching Pereira vs Ankalaev

The comment section...
butthurt-dontgetbutthurt.gif
 
A lot of fighters wanted to be the guy to take Alex out now that he's the biggest star in the sport. Ankalaev just took a lot of guys" meal ticket.

Especially aaggravating for them given how anticlimactic it all happened. Alex falling from his perch was supposed to be a big event with an exciting fighter and shocking finish, and what we got was a shitty fight that went to a close but clear decision.

I imagine nobody is more upset than Jon Jones, now he has to shit or get off the pot. It's Aspinall or retire.
 
Probably realized he couldve adjusted his gameplan and won but Ank got it right the first try.

Or maybe he knows he'll never get a titleshot if Ank is champ because they know he can take Rountree down like a breeze. The era of strikers only might be over.
 
Rowntree
Jiri
Hill

Sorry but most of Poatans opponents are easy meat
People like GSP and Jones wouldn't be acting like GOAT after those 3
 
Scalpal massages are nice, everybody should do them.
 
fujitsugroundnpound said:
Rowntree
Jiri
Hill

Sorry but most of Poatans opponents are easy meat
People like GSP and Jones wouldn't be acting like GOAT after those 3
Click to expand...
What the hell are u talking about? You all are talking how Poatan had favorable matchups and etc... This is ur way to glaze Ankalaev? Dude which never steps in shortnotice? Every his fight is calculated and refuse to accept dangerous opponents? - This will be most boring and less fighting champion ever....literalll duck machine Ankalaev.

BTW He beaten worst version of Pereira we seen...by far. If he dont duck Jiri he will lose his title 100% but i know as fact that he will duck Jiri and use u "useable idiots" as argument...good for him :)
 
That girl next to the good burger looking fellow is pretty.
 
I'm sure he's extremely frustrated and thinking ' I should have just walked forward' ... That doesn't mean the fight would have turned out any differently but if this truly is some reacting to what he's saying in the ring I imagine he's thinking this could be me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Khalil Rountree won the first two rounds against Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
3K
josh345
josh345
svmr_db
Media Will Khalil Rountree use dark energy to defeat Alex Pereira?
2
Replies
23
Views
836
Uber_Noober
Uber_Noober
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Pereira vs Rountree
Replies
8
Views
615
Dorkman
Dorkman
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: 10.5 11:59pm ET Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr: Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/5 at 10pm ET
200 201 202
Replies
4K
Views
76K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,113
Messages
57,007,605
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top