Media Khalil Rountree sparring with ONE Kickboxing champion Superbon

Who would win in a pure stand-up fight?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
While in Thailand to sharpen his Muay Thai, former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree has been working with ONE Championship -70kg Kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek, under the guidance of the legendary Trainer Gae!

Here’s some sparring footage from last week between Khalil and Superbon:






Superbon is one of the best Kickboxers on the planet, making him an incredible training partner for Rountree.

Some of his career highlights include knocking out two-time K-1 World MAX Grand Prix champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and former Enfusion two-weight champion Tayfun Özcan:






Tonight, in the main event of ONE 173, Superbon looks to unify his Kickboxing title against former two-weight K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri, who finished Tawanchai in his last fight to claim the ONE Interim Championship:




Full (absolutely stacked) Fightcard:



I picked Rountree solely because of the size difference. Superbon recently got knocked out at 155, so I don’t think it’s a stretch that Rountree could land a fight ending shot.
 
Rountree really surprised me with how often he was landing punches in that sparring, especially the uppercuts.

Also, thanks for making this thread! Because of the freaking time zones, I thought ONE was tomorrow night, not 7 hours from now.
 
That card is stacked! Any Canadians on here know how to watch it? I read it is on Prime, but it’s not popping up in my search.
 
Friendly, educational sparring. What a concept. Dabbled in MT at two different gyms. Bros just want to bang here. Very discouraging. Probably would have trained more striking if the culture here was different. I have zero desire to get KO’d on a Tuesday after work.
 
Meh Khalil’s standup is HIGHLY OVERRATED…seriously.

Throws winging hooks and takes a ton of damage.
 
Even before I saw the video I was like "wait, those two guys are wildly different sizes" and the video confirms. Khalil looking like he weighs double what Superbon weighs
 
I’m having a hard time getting my head wrapped around not having Rodtang in the main event, what a night of fights!
 
Money on Khalil in his next fight, last time he came back from Thailand he mauled Daukaus nearly permanently.
 
Feel bad for Khalil. Was winning the early rounds against both Jiri and Alex but got brutally finished. He's still a great striker though.
 
To be honest a pretty deep ONE card.
Christan Lee is awesome and of course Superbon!

Might have to rewatch it after 322.
 
