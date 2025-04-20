If Alex was sick, and injured. His next fight will probably tell us if he was compromised.
I’m still not sure if Alex was sick, and injured. But that was definitely a different performance than what I expected.
Not to take anything away from Ankalaev. He’s obviously one of the elite guys in that division. But if Alex was compromised, I’d like to see them fight again. Whether the UFC makes the instant rematch, or if it’s a fight or two down the road. But, I do want yo see them fight again soon. Alex isn’t getting any younger.