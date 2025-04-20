Media Khalil Rountree says Pereira was not the same guy vs Ankalaev as against him

I watched MVP's reaction to the Big Ank fight and he was also shocked about how Alex fought. Could've simply been that the wrestling threat stopped him from letting loose.
 
He's right. Alex fought very defensively. I think he was worried about the takedown the entire fight and it kept him from doing much. His TDD was excellent but it seemed like he was too focused on that and forgot to engage and win rounds.
 
He did look off but


I cant tell if it was because Ank was really good or Alex was off

Thats why we need the rematch
 
Ank had the wrestling threat, hurt Alex on the feet, and kept feinting to keep Alex in certain areas during the fight.
 
If Alex was sick, and injured. His next fight will probably tell us if he was compromised.

I’m still not sure if Alex was sick, and injured. But that was definitely a different performance than what I expected.

Not to take anything away from Ankalaev. He’s obviously one of the elite guys in that division. But if Alex was compromised, I’d like to see them fight again. Whether the UFC makes the instant rematch, or if it’s a fight or two down the road. But, I do want yo see them fight again soon. Alex isn’t getting any younger.
 
Well yes, fighting a B-tier at best guy like Khalil is a different affair than fighting one of the best LHW fighters to emerge in the last 5+ years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JakePaulMMA
Pereira/Ankalaev is the same as Jones/Gane.
2
Replies
20
Views
517
Ladron4sherdog
Ladron4sherdog
A
Rumored Periera vs Ankalaev at UFC 310 not happening
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
4K
Tayski
Tayski
Elegant
Media Robert Whittaker wants Strickland for International Fight Week, considering move to LHW
2 3
Replies
40
Views
975
Dorkman
Dorkman
octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
563
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,915
Messages
57,195,755
Members
175,577
Latest member
Loser

Share this page

Back
Top