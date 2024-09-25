Media Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Anthony Smith (rewatch)

I this really put an end to any of Smith's belt ramblings that he'd occasionally whisper in public.

And this is why K.R has the Chama bout.
 
when i see rountree i alway think about what cutelaba did to him.
to this day , i think cutelaba scared the f out of roundree while they had that staredown , which had an impact on round3 performance and as a consequence resulted in a destructive ko
 
Your Account said:
I think Rountree has bad grappling and is a turtle off his back. He might beat guys when he can defend the TD but any decent grappler runs through him.
 
Pereira is going to KO this dude after watching this I'm more convinced than ever
 
I think Rountree has bad grappling and is a turtle off his back. He might beat guys when he can defend the TD but any decent grappler runs through him.
giphy.gif
 
I need Sherog PHD Shookologists to know if that affected the result of the fight.
I'd say it did. I think round3 was scared and questioned his own tactic then he fell apart in the fight due to that. Cutelaba destroyed his breathing rythm
 
