Young Calf Kick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2021
- Messages
- 5,510
- Reaction score
- 19,483
That uppercut from hell was a ting of beauty.
I think Rountree has bad grappling and is a turtle off his back. He might beat guys when he can defend the TD but any decent grappler runs through him.when i see rountree i alway think about what cutelaba did to him.
to this day , i think cutelaba scared the f out of roundree while they had that staredown , which had an impact on round3 performance and as a consequence resulted in a destructive ko
I think Rountree has bad grappling and is a turtle off his back. He might beat guys when he can defend the TD but any decent grappler runs through him.
I need Sherog PHD Shookologists to know if that affected the result of the fight.
I'd say it did. I think round3 was scared and questioned his own tactic then he fell apart in the fight due to that. Cutelaba destroyed his breathing rythmI need Sherog PHD Shookologists to know if that affected the result of the fight.
That uppercut from hell was a ting of beauty.
He looked awkward that whole fight, and then he fell funny like Johnny Walker lolTop-tier chicken dance by Kittyheart