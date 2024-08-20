Media Khalil Rountree: “I have never shot a takedown in my career, and I’m not shooting one now (vs Pereira)”

Smart Gameplan?

He never shot for a takedown in his life, he is considerably smaller than Pereira, and has HORRIBLE ground game. Meanwhile, Jan tried 9 times to take Pereira down, managed to bring him down only 3 times, but pereira got back up on the feet without any problem. Jiri tried to take him down 4 times, only managed to take him down once, but could not do anything to him on the ground, despite beating the living shit of glover every time he was on top of glover, he could not do anything to Pereira.

He will be a fool to even try it. He will only get himself tired and possibly timed with something. It's really not rocket science.
 
Rountree doesn't have the gas tank for wrestling 5 rounds to grind it out, Pereira doesn't have an iron chin. I think it's his best shot to use his strengths.
 
"And yet, I compete in MMA, not kickboxing. It is a fucking mistery. It is also a mistery how a got a win over Jacoby by hitting air for 15 minutes."
 
