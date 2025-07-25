  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khalil Roundtree dislikes Magomed Ankalaev both as a human and a fighter

S

ShaggyDoyle

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 13, 2025
Messages
120
Reaction score
501


Khalil Rountree refuses to talk about Magomed Ankalaev and says he doesn’t like him as a human or fighter 😳👀

"I can say confidently, am I a fan? Absolutely not — both as a human and a fighter. He just talks shit. I don't like people who talk shit for no reason. If I didn't say anything to you or mention your name, then why are you talking shit about me?

Even as an adult, I’ve had to deal with this shit my whole life. It's passing along through social media, and kids are getting beat up for it. We're grown men on a large platform, and people look up to us — and you're choosing to do this. You have a responsibility."
 
Khalil trying to go the Paddy route to fighting Ankalaev.
 
Khalil is a real one, just want to you want to see from a fighter, major respect.
 
Ank doesn't say anything, he can barely even speak English. His twitter is 100% Ali.

_6917_Ali-Abdelaziz-Manajer-MMA-Paling-Sukses-di-Dunia--Meski-Dihantui-Kontroversi.png
 
Khalil just butt hurt that Ank whopped his daddy(Pereira) and 2 uncles(Walker, Cutelaba). Just keep winning and it’ll be your turn, son.
 
