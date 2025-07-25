Khalil Roundtree dislikes Magomed Ankalaev both as a human and a fighter

ShaggyDoyle
Khalil Rountree refuses to talk about Magomed Ankalaev and says he doesn’t like him as a human or fighter
"I can say confidently, am I a fan? Absolutely not — both as a human and a fighter. He just talks shit. I don't like people who talk shit for no reason. If I didn't say anything to you or mention your name, then why are you talking shit about me?
Even as an adult, I’ve had to deal with this shit my whole life. It's passing along through social media, and kids are getting beat up for it. We're grown men on a large platform, and people look up to us — and you're choosing to do this. You have a responsibility."