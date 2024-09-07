Khalil roundtree as champ

Has there been a less likely champ before?

And I mean in terms of overall distance from the title and perceived skill set vs the champ

Serra don’t count since he was already considered pretty damn good. Had a black belt back when that meant something. Just fat and didn’t have lw.

Is it pena?
 
Matt Serra should count, and he literally only got the title shot for winning the Ultimate Fighter Comebacks season
 
Rountree is a killer striker, I would say his striking is champ level. Actually lots of the guys who have been champ at LHW have had a sus ground game (Hill, Jiri, Pereira), I think Rountree fits right in that club.
 
oh serra counts and he's 100% the least likely champ ever. i imagine juliana Pena is right there too. nobody expected that... i actually think most people counted out leon edwards before he beat usman too....
 
Steve Erceg got a shot vs Pantoja recently and he was ranked 10 with only 3 UFC fights.
 
