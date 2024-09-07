Khalil roundtree as champ

Megatronlee
Has there been a less likely champ before?
And I mean in terms of overall distance from the title and perceived skill set vs the champ
Serra don’t count since he was already considered pretty damn good. Had a black belt back when that meant something. Just fat and didn’t have lw.
Is it pena?
