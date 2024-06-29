  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Khabibs Martial Arts Compound Raided by Russian Defense Force after Dagestan Islamic Terror Attack

all threads on this are moved to the war room. Everyone knows.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I dont get how it's not UFC related though this is discusing former retired fighters and also current fighters affliated with them.
Click to expand...
Its gonna turn political as fuck wether we like it or not
 
Karma for making those homeless people do push ups for money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,520
Messages
55,764,361
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top