Khabib's head coache grades Chimaev on the ‘Same Level’ as Khabib

Tthe Dagestani’s former coach Javier Mendez has something else to say. The AKA head coach spoke about Chimaev on the Red Corner MMA podcast, putting him on the same level as his protege

“I think they’re at the same level,” Mendez explained, “but they’re different. They’re not the same fighters; they’re just different, like Khabib and Islam. They’re on the same level, but they each bring something unique. Khamzat is different—he’s not Islam, he’s not Khabib; he’s Khamzat. So, I would rate his ground skills as A+. A+ for Islam, A+ for Khabib, but they’re all distinct. In my book, they’re all A+.”
 
He's not wrong.
If anything, Islam might be a hint ahead of the others as he seems a little more well rounded where Khabib's striking was average and Khamzat's cardio appears to fade
 
I’m a fan of Khamzat but Coach Mendez is being generous here. Khabib was dominant against Gaethje, Poirier, McGregor (which has aged badly granted)

Khamzat hasn’t reached the same levels of performance that Khabib achieved
 
They all have different strengths and weaknesses.

Islam is the best all arounder, Khabib had the most sophisticated and technical overall grappling game, and he was good from every position. whereas Khamzat is a wrecking ball but still an unknown quantity in many respects.
 
I want to say something clever as is a Shermano's default position but I don't see anything objectionable here.

This is objectively true. As much as i love khabib, even he didn't show the sheer rd 1 dominance of Khamzat from a grappling perspective. That shit ain't easy to do. The thing that separates Khabib is excellent grappling + amazing cage IQ, great chin, tremendous discipline, great gas tank. He had almost no weaknesses. Khamzat still has quite a few weaknesses.
 
I would add Khamzat hasn't the lowest fight IQ out of the 3. That's not to say he can't improve and be more economical with his energy. I'll only know that for sure if someone can test him over 5 rounds. If he's steamrolling everyone than forget I posted this.
 
Khabib was impecable. Clear 1. Never struggled. Gleison fight was cloae but he was never in trouble.
 
