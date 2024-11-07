Khabib's head coache grades Chimaev on the ‘Same Level’ as Khabib

DanDragon Machi
Tthe Dagestani’s former coach Javier Mendez has something else to say. The AKA head coach spoke about Chimaev on the Red Corner MMA podcast, putting him on the same level as his protege
“I think they’re at the same level,” Mendez explained, “but they’re different. They’re not the same fighters; they’re just different, like Khabib and Islam. They’re on the same level, but they each bring something unique. Khamzat is different—he’s not Islam, he’s not Khabib; he’s Khamzat. So, I would rate his ground skills as A+. A+ for Islam, A+ for Khabib, but they’re all distinct. In my book, they’re all A+.”
