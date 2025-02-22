Khabib's 29-0 record gives him mystique that still looms heavily over the MMA world

Love him or hate him, Khabib is by far the most discussed retired GOAT candidate and it's not even close. Also has the second biggest social media following in MMA history.



It's like every card someone is discussing whether Khabib would beat or lose to X fighter.



I don't think the hate and love even comes from xenophobia or nationalism as people like often cite, it comes from having a spotless record with no drug test failures and not even a cut in his career.



Fans of him want to see a fighter who is seemingly invincible remain invincible, haters can't stand that he walked away from the sport with his zero in tact.



Whether you think he deserves the praise because he destroyed fighters at the highest level, or you think his record is padded, his record has made him a very divisive fighter with the most mystique in MMA and it's the reason why people are still talking. Why there is currently a Dagestan vs. the world mentality in the sport which has become the hot topic.



His Combat Sambo record is also a part of this where he was around 200-1 because it's a very similar sport with his loss being a close decision where not much happened like the Tibau fight that people cite, when in reality, if close decisions were ruled against other great fighters they would all have many losses on their records.



Sure Jones has a much more impressive resume, but he doesn't have the zero, we've seen him bleed, and most importantly all of his infractions have taken a toll on his mystique. Love him or hate him, Khabib's 29-0 still looms large over the MMA world 5 years after his retirement.