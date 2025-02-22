  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Khabib's 29-0 record gives him mystique that still looms heavily over the MMA world

Feb 21, 2025
5
5
Love him or hate him, Khabib is by far the most discussed retired GOAT candidate and it's not even close. Also has the second biggest social media following in MMA history.

It's like every card someone is discussing whether Khabib would beat or lose to X fighter.

I don't think the hate and love even comes from xenophobia or nationalism as people like often cite, it comes from having a spotless record with no drug test failures and not even a cut in his career.

Fans of him want to see a fighter who is seemingly invincible remain invincible, haters can't stand that he walked away from the sport with his zero in tact.

Whether you think he deserves the praise because he destroyed fighters at the highest level, or you think his record is padded, his record has made him a very divisive fighter with the most mystique in MMA and it's the reason why people are still talking. Why there is currently a Dagestan vs. the world mentality in the sport which has become the hot topic.

His Combat Sambo record is also a part of this where he was around 200-1 because it's a very similar sport with his loss being a close decision where not much happened like the Tibau fight that people cite, when in reality, if close decisions were ruled against other great fighters they would all have many losses on their records.

Sure Jones has a much more impressive resume, but he doesn't have the zero, we've seen him bleed, and most importantly all of his infractions have taken a toll on his mystique. Love him or hate him, Khabib's 29-0 still looms large over the MMA world 5 years after his retirement.
 
More than the record, it is the way he dominated the top of the division. That record is a bit padded, great, but padded.

Jones has 16 UFC title defenses. GSP has 9. Khabib has 3, he is a great one but not the greatest.

If anything, GSP and Jones loom and will loom heavily over the MMA world for decades to come.
 
It's why everyone agrees Rocky Marciano is better than Muhammed Ali and Joe Calzaghe is greater than Roy Jones Jr.
 
Agreed. Khabib is the most dominant MMA fighter ever. He was never rocked, never bled and arguably never in any other kind of serious trouble in all of his fights.

Jones, however, bled many times, clearly lost 3 rounds (and entire fight) to Reyes, had a poor performance against a very average fighter in OSP and left the Gustaffson fight on a stretcher - not to mention multiple drug test failures. That's why I disagree with those who consider Jones a GOAT contender. Great fighter, but not the greatest of all time.
 
Oh hello, recently banned poster MarioLemieux. Still crushing on Khabib like a teenage girl.
 
In before padded record and Islam claiming Khabibs better.
There is an argument that his record is padded.

He destroyed RDA, Conor, Poirier, and Gaethje when they were in their physical primes, but he also has a bunch of unknown fighters on his record, making his 29-0 up for debate in comparison to Jones who fought many more names.

I happen to think he'd still be dominating the division but it's only conjecture.

The point is though, he is still being discussed so heavily because his spotless record has given him the most mystique in MMA currently. If he had been knocked out no one would be talking.
 
Khabib being a divisive fighter? LOL only within the small world of Sherdog haters and Karens. Khabib is the GOAT and is treated rightly so like nobility in the MMA world. Noone in MMA comes close to having as much clout as him.

GOAT gonna GOAT.
 
