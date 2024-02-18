Khabib was so smart to retire when he looked untouchable

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack
Professional Expert
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2022
- Messages
- 1,510
- Reaction score
- 5,676
As we see with Volkanovski. Every fighter loses eventually. The same would've happened to Khabib had he kept going till 35, moved up to WW etc. Somebody would've made him look mortal and he'd be nowhere near as highly regarded as he is now.
Do you think fighters should retire more often in their primes to preserve a greater legacy?
Do you think fighters should retire more often in their primes to preserve a greater legacy?