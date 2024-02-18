Khabib was so smart to retire when he looked untouchable

As we see with Volkanovski. Every fighter loses eventually. The same would've happened to Khabib had he kept going till 35, moved up to WW etc. Somebody would've made him look mortal and he'd be nowhere near as highly regarded as he is now.

Do you think fighters should retire more often in their primes to preserve a greater legacy?
 
Nothing really to do with smart, relating to his legacy. More about real intelligence relating to what really matters...
It goes both ways, lots of people are saying that the reason Khabib isn't a GOAT candidate is that he retired too early.
 
Do you think fighters should retire more often in their primes to preserve a greater legacy?
There's a point in that for sure. But a true MMA connoisseur will know how to separate a guy in his prime and an old beaten fighter like Anderson after Weidman, for me his losses doesn't stain his legacy.
 
He was always conscious about the age thing, I remember he even saying the last time they match him up with Tony that Tony was too old already and they are not gonna give him his probs when he beat him.

I think he would had retired after 1 or 2 more defenses even if his dad survived Covid and pass the torch to Islam.
 
Its very very hard to fight past age 35, and still be a champion and be on top

I respect Volk more for challenging himself and taking risks in the name of greatness.
 
