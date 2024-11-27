Khabib using the Conor situation to push crypto

He's already shilled scam shitcoins before, brahtha.Conor fans and Khabib haters are always so sure that Khabib has some ulterior motive lol.
This about the taxes he owed? He's paid it.He's already shilled scam shitcoins before, brahtha.
I don't give a fuck about his taxes lol. He's promoted scam NFT shit before. He's been called out on it before. There are always excuses, just like there will be for this obvious rugpull that in no way shape or form will ever have "its proceeds donated to conors victim" lmaoThis about the taxes he owed? He's paid it.
The best will be when they try to spin this into being worse than Conor raping the poor girl.Conor fans and Khabib haters are always so sure that Khabib has some ulterior motive lol.
So it seems anyone of influence if given the chance to make more money by promoting something will usually do it. Seems to be a bit of a let the buyer beware when it comes to this BS. It seems like a lot of legacy to put on the line for profit, I don't like it.I don't give a fuck about his taxes lol. He's promoted scam NFT shit before.
Hopefully the banhammer will be ready when that goes down.The best will be when they try to spin this into being worse than Conor raping the poor girl.
Father's plan? No way this money is actually going to Conor's victims.
Lol such an obvious scam, could Khabib be that dumb or is he in with the scam?