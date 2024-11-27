Khabib using the Conor situation to push crypto

VinceArch said:
Conor fans and Khabib haters are always so sure that Khabib has some ulterior motive lol.
He's already shilled scam shitcoins before, brahtha.

inb4 "It wasn't Khabib, it was Ali, Khabib probably doesn't even understand crypto and blockchain maybe it was Rizvan because Khabib would never!"
 
VinceArch said:
This about the taxes he owed? He's paid it.
I don't give a fuck about his taxes lol. He's promoted scam NFT shit before. He's been called out on it before. There are always excuses, just like there will be for this obvious rugpull that in no way shape or form will ever have "its proceeds donated to conors victim" lmao
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I don't give a fuck about his taxes lol. He's promoted scam NFT shit before.
So it seems anyone of influence if given the chance to make more money by promoting something will usually do it. Seems to be a bit of a let the buyer beware when it comes to this BS. It seems like a lot of legacy to put on the line for profit, I don't like it.
 
Khabib is all about Hespect and not talking shit
Unless it’s about Conor
Both these guys are stuck in each others heads
They should just bury the hatchet and start a podcast together or something
 
Goatenstein said:
Lol such an obvious scam, could Khabib be that dumb or is he in with the scam?
He shills for shady crypto/nfts pretty frequently.



Before he started doing this, I actually did believe he was a pretty moral guy.
 
