Nikita Hand may owe more than the £210,000 she won from Conor McGregor Nikita Hand was handed a six-figure damages settlement after a jury in Dublin believed that the 36-year-old MMA megastar 'brutally raped' and 'battered' the ex-hair colourist in a Dublin hotel.

Conor Mcgregor fronted the lawyer fees for his co-defendant James Lawrence, who was found innocent, this means Nikita may have to cover attorney fees that will be higher than the $250,000 Mcgregor owes from the judgment.Khabib is pushing an anti Mcgregor Cryto coin to raise money for Nikita for accusing Lawrence who was innocent and may be responsible for paying Mcgregor for Lawrence’s fees.