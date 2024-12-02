Media Khabib trying to raise money for Nikita Hand, she may owe Mcgregor money over lawsuit

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
409
Reaction score
1,065
Conor Mcgregor fronted the lawyer fees for his co-defendant James Lawrence, who was found innocent, this means Nikita may have to cover attorney fees that will be higher than the $250,000 Mcgregor owes from the judgment.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Nikita Hand may owe more than the £210,000 she won from Conor McGregor

Nikita Hand was handed a six-figure damages settlement after a jury in Dublin believed that the 36-year-old MMA megastar 'brutally raped' and 'battered' the ex-hair colourist in a Dublin hotel.
www.dailymail.co.uk

Khabib is pushing an anti Mcgregor Cryto coin to raise money for Nikita for accusing Lawrence who was innocent and may be responsible for paying Mcgregor for Lawrence’s fees.



 
LaFemmeNikita_5984.jpg
 
I hope your lame "breaking news" account gets deleted soon...
 
Khabib ended Conor's career, and now ruined his life.

‘He thinks whiskey is going to help him?’​


He called this shit years ago, and now he's a hero raising money for Nikita.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,609
Messages
56,595,075
Members
175,299
Latest member
MMA FAN SINCE 2019

Share this page

Back
Top