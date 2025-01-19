  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Khabib Tried to Take the Belt from Dana Before the Decision Was Read to Put it on Umar

I didn't see that at all. Seems you have a vivid imagination.

I think it looked more like he finally fought off the nerves and turned around for the verdict, only to gesture in disappointment once he heard it
Looks weird, i would have never thought he won the fight, a draw at best, 49-46 was a disgrace imho tho.
Can't stand Merab one bit, but the rare and delicious Dagestani tears are worth it in this case
I cant stand Merab too, but whats with the Dagestani hate? Im mostly indifferent to them, i only liked Khabib back when he was still fighting.
 
Umar NoZeroGomedov will be banished from their gym by Monday
 
Didn't look like it, no attempt to grab it at all but Dana let Matt Hughes wrap the belt around Robbie's waist and Stipe took the belt to let his coach wrap it around his waist lol.
 
that is what happens when you push to fight the champ before you are ready.

umar does not have 5 round conditioning, saw it in the sandhagen fight.

a couple more 5 rounders against top 5 opponents might have been a better route to the title.

he obviously was not ready to face the machine.

his ego got the better of him, too much fake humble and not enough real humble.
 
I didn't see that at all. Seems you have a vivid imagination.

I see you're still upset. Khabib clearly reached for the belt and Umar started to raise his hands lmao.

That look Dana gave him

GILlFlS.gif
 
