Khabib, Topuria and Islam legacy

It may be just my problem, but for me it is hard to rank them.
For me Topuria has already better resume than Khabib - just one less title fight, much better competition, no frauds wins, two division champ.
While Khabib was dominant, Topuria is as dominant - he manhandled Charles with ease. Charles, who is ATG. He KO'd Max and Volk, two fellow ATG.
Khabib best win is Conor, who I respect highly as fighter and the fight was much more competitive than Topuria's fight.
On the other hand I rank Islam higher than Topuria - more title fights, longest streak, on his way to 2 belts. On the other hand he is the only one with loss. As a young fighter, but still. And he is much older than Ilia, so he probably will be surpassed.
Still I am not sure, that Islam surpassed Khabib, but when you look closely, then yes - Khabib is the last among them.

Whats your thoutghs?
1 Islam
2 Ilia
2 Khabib

With Ilia probably retiring as the best among them?
 
Everyone is marking out for Ilia, and rightfully so too this point, but if he gets the Islam fight at 55 or (lol) 70, he'll be getting DDP/Tommy level fraud checked and Islam will finally surpass Khabib as the most dominant fighter to ever step inside of a cage.
 
One less title fight?? Khabib had 3 or 4 defences.. Topuria has 2 defences Charles and max..

It's hard for me to rank them because there not active and illia is in his prime..
And khabib quit early. I think khabib could gone far his division was very one dimensional full of strikers

Illia just doesn't fight when he does it's great.. then you wait a year.. for it to happen again..

Imo neither are in the runnings for a goat volk still 145 and Islam still holds 155 record..

Illia is just a showman
 
All 3 are great
With Khabib flying like an eagle above the rest
 
Khabib had 3 defenses and 4 title fights. Topuria has 1 defense and 3 title fights.
 
