Khabib, Topuria and Islam legacy

It may be just my problem, but for me it is hard to rank them.
For me Topuria has already better resume than Khabib - just one less title fight, much better competition, no frauds wins, two division champ.
While Khabib was dominant, Topuria is as dominant - he manhandled Charles with ease. Charles, who is ATG. He KO'd Max and Volk, two fellow ATG.
Khabib best win is Conor, who I respect highly as fighter and the fight was much more competitive than Topuria's fight.
On the other hand I rank Islam higher than Topuria - more title fights, longest streak, on his way to 2 belts. On the other hand he is the only one with loss. As a young fighter, but still. And he is much older than Ilia, so he probably will be surpassed.
Still I am not sure, that Islam surpassed Khabib, but when you look closely, then yes - Khabib is the last among them.
Whats your thoutghs?
1 Islam
2 Ilia
2 Khabib
With Ilia probably retiring as the best among them?
For me Topuria has already better resume than Khabib - just one less title fight, much better competition, no frauds wins, two division champ.
While Khabib was dominant, Topuria is as dominant - he manhandled Charles with ease. Charles, who is ATG. He KO'd Max and Volk, two fellow ATG.
Khabib best win is Conor, who I respect highly as fighter and the fight was much more competitive than Topuria's fight.
On the other hand I rank Islam higher than Topuria - more title fights, longest streak, on his way to 2 belts. On the other hand he is the only one with loss. As a young fighter, but still. And he is much older than Ilia, so he probably will be surpassed.
Still I am not sure, that Islam surpassed Khabib, but when you look closely, then yes - Khabib is the last among them.
Whats your thoutghs?
1 Islam
2 Ilia
2 Khabib
With Ilia probably retiring as the best among them?