Khabib, Topuria and Islam legacy

It may be just my problem, but for me it is hard to rank them.

For me Topuria has already better resume than Khabib - just one less title fight, much better competition, no frauds wins, two division champ.

While Khabib was dominant, Topuria is as dominant - he manhandled Charles with ease. Charles, who is ATG. He KO'd Max and Volk, two fellow ATG.

Khabib best win is Conor, who I respect highly as fighter and the fight was much more competitive than Topuria's fight.

On the other hand I rank Islam higher than Topuria - more title fights, longest streak, on his way to 2 belts. On the other hand he is the only one with loss. As a young fighter, but still. And he is much older than Ilia, so he probably will be surpassed.

Still I am not sure, that Islam surpassed Khabib, but when you look closely, then yes - Khabib is the last among them.



Whats your thoutghs?

1 Islam

2 Ilia

2 Khabib



With Ilia probably retiring as the best among them?