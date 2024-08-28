Media Khabib & Tony Ferguson HEATED Back n Forth TODAY

I'm pretty sure now the dust is settled Khabib would've destroyed the Tony that fought Gaethje. But if the fight came together when they were first supposed to fight, it would be cool to see Tony's cardio and game off his back test Khabib's top control.
 
It would have been an absolute mauling. People got excited by Tony being an aggressive fighter but there was never any time that this was a legitimately compelling matchup imo
 
Black9 said:
Anyone else still sad we never got this fight?
Most cursed fight in UFC history




giphy.gif
 
Tweak896 said:
I'm still sad we never got to see this
 
It would have been interesting the first time it was scheduled back in 2015 but prime for prime Khabib was just a better fighter.
 
Honestly, I would have rather seen Charles fight Khabib than Tony.

It would have definitely be a fun fight but I do not see how Tony wins it.
 
An embarrassing rant from Tony as usual. What a contrast in their careers after the last fight didn’t happen
 
Zanmato said:
I'm not a huge khabib fan but I legitimately feel this way also. Never understood the hype.
 
Really doh…. How the fuck was anybody gonna stop him? Lucky punch all they got. Khabib goat
 
Any tony before gaethje would been good. Fight was cursed.
 
Marko Polo said:
No way did Tony write the word “biotch”
Aw man. I can see him saying it and writing it.

I can see him mouthing the words as he typed it. Then dropping into a roll, to a jump, to a kick that lightly touches some object. That's training.
 
