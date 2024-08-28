Anyone else still sad we never got this fight?
Most cursed fight in UFC history
I'm still sad we never got to see thisI'm pretty sure now the dust is settled Khabib would've destroyed the Tony that fought Gaethje. But if the fight came together when they were first supposed to fight, it would be cool to see Tony's cardio and game off his back test Khabib's top control.
I'm not a huge khabib fan but I legitimately feel this way also. Never understood the hype.It would have been an absolute mauling. People got excited by Tony being an aggressive fighter but there was never any time that this was a legitimately compelling matchup imo
Aw man. I can see him saying it and writing it.No way did Tony write the word “biotch”