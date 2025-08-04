  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khabib talking Conor's scandals and that he's rooting for him to grow as a human

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,176
Reaction score
8,417
"I don't wanna mention his name. This is punishment. This is punishment (for his self-obsession) and yet he keeps doing this, keep doing this, keep doing this..."

"Everything of what happened. Beating those old people, the women off the streets, alcohol and these drugs. Everything of this is punishment for him, it's beginning already."

"But you wanna know what's the most beautiful part of this? Allah always gives us - doesn't matter who, it goes for everybody - a chance to come back. We always have
this one chance in life to come back and this is the most beautiful thing. Because it doesn't matter how you've been bad, a lots gonna give you the chance to always
bounce back."

"I think he has the chance. And he'll have to change the way he is living. Why am I talking about this? Because so many people know of him, and if he's gonna change
then he can also change so many other lives with him too. And this is why I wish him to change. If he's not gonna do it then it will be just more punishment and always now."

 
One moment he's still sad that he didn't kill him in the cage and the next he's rooting for him.
 
The best part about this, is Conor won't change and we all get to enjoy the train wreck... ☠️
<smelltheroses>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,145
Messages
57,648,608
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top