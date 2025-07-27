  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khabib says UFC should get rid of rounds

Nah. I like having the break and corner reset. That's what makes fights dynamic. You think it's over and then someone get their second wind or figures some shit out
 
Ain't no way the Sherdog PBP is staying awake for no 12-hour cards. Because that's what it would be like.

Hell, I still have PTSD from watching Ken Shamrock on top of Oleg Taktarov occasionally pummeling him for 45 minutes straight or however the hell long it was <6>

EDIT: The Mandela Effect strikes again. Turns out it was only 33 minutes :eek:

en.wikipedia.org

Oleg Taktarov - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Being the reigning tournament champion, Taktarov was set up to fight reigning UFC Champion Ken Shamrock in UFC 7 for the UFC Superfight Championship. Due to his friendship with Shamrock, Taktarov accepted the fight reluctantly and tried to find a way to win without hurting him, although he was unsure whether Shamrock would do the same.<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oleg_Taktarov#cite_note-Black2-11"><span>[</span>11<span>]</span></a> As with the previous fight, Taktarov displayed an important amount of toughness while defending from the bottom, spending most of the match laying defensively on his guard while receiving punishment. The fight had a 30-minute time limit and went into three minutes of overtime, but the result was the same, with Shamrock scoring strikes both standing and through his guard. As there was no judges, the fight finished as a draw.
I do know that I found this so offensively awful that I stopped having anything to do with UFC for a decade before Griffin-Bonnar brought me back.
 
Last edited:
Ares Black said:
Fights would be so much worse
This is what gets lost. From a purist perspective maybe it's the right thing. But if you're going to lose half your audience maybe it really isn't.

Switching from our current system because of being angry over a couple results (fight fans, not really Khabib) is just throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
 
I've been saying this forever now. The main criteria should be effective damage and looking to finish. Round by round promotes stalling to essentially "steal a round"
 
Would be more real but less fun to watch . Rds are there for a reason. No rds helps grapplers so of course he wants this. This isn't real fight this is prize fighting you co tru t in a manner that ia most fun to watch. You want no rds watch or start a new league
 
Mask Of Winters said:
I haven't even seen the fight and now I have PTSD
 
BEATDOWNS said:
I haven't even seen the fight and now I have PTSD
Read my edit. Turned out it was "only" 33 minutes of Shamrock being on top hitting Taktarov so the fight could be ruled a draw. I WISH I was making this up.

So yeah, I'm adamantly against no rounds UFC. Which means it's certain to happen. <DCrying>
 
Streeter said:
Would be more real but less fun to watch . Rds are there for a reason. No rds helps grapplers so of course he wants this. This isn't real fight this is prize fighting you co tru t in a manner that ia most fun to watch. You want no rds watch or start a new league
This place's userbase would decrease by 90% within six months if this change happened. Not even joking.
 
