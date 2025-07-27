Khabib says UFC should get rid of rounds

Being the reigning tournament champion, Taktarov was set up to fight reigning UFC Champion Ken Shamrock
in UFC 7
for the UFC Superfight Championship
. Due to his friendship with Shamrock, Taktarov accepted the fight reluctantly and tried to find a way to win without hurting him, although he was unsure whether Shamrock would do the same.
As with the previous fight, Taktarov displayed an important amount of toughness while defending from the bottom, spending most of the match laying defensively on his guard while receiving punishment. The fight had a 30-minute time limit and went into three minutes of overtime, but the result was the same, with Shamrock scoring strikes both standing and through his guard. As there was no judges, the fight finished as a draw.