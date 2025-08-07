Khabib says Islam has 2 years left and then should retire

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
Good on them, ths history of MMA shows no matter who you are, the game will break you if you overstay your welcome, the Dagi's understood this, get in, get paid, get out and hopefully the health is still in tact
It makes total sense, but it doesnt really endear you with the fans to bring it up all the time. We need all the good fighters we can get, so just leave when you leave. We dont need to be reminded how finite everything is