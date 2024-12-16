Media Khabib says Ilia Topuria can beat Charles Oliveira, would deserve LW title shot with win

It's a good fight, could very well see a Ilia KO or Charles sub
 
Ilia beats charles, he's one of the most talented fighters we've seen, greco roman and BJJ background yet he outboxed 2 of the best boxers in UFC history, most power at 155 and below considering he cracked holloway's chin, he probably beats every featherweight and lightweight barring Islam and maybe arman
 
Zero reason for more idiotic matchmaking at LW, they have already ruined the division for two years with similar shit.
Of course the dagis want to sit out and have potential contenders fight each other. Then the jacuzzi bois will claim that there is no one to fight. Old story.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Who is Islam avoiding by "sitting out"?
 
Conan the K-9 said:
So what is your solution? You think Topuria has earned a shot at the LW title solely off of a single FW title defense?

Islam has Arman up next and likely Oliveira after that, he's not angling to duck anybody.

If Topuria beat Oliveira he would have undeniably earned a shot at the LW belt.
 
mixed signals. didn't Javier Mendez said he's not interested in the Topuria fight? which one is it? they think he's an interesting match up or not?
 
the GOAT always speaks the truth thank you Khabib

Illia is a tough match for Charles and Islam, Islam doesn't have Khabib's top control or chin he could get cracked
 
Conan the K-9 said:
there is literally no contender after arman, do you think Islam is avoiding Oliveira who he made tap 12 times in 2 seconds?😂
 
