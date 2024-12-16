Zero reason for more idiotic matchmaking at LW, they have already ruined the division for two years with similar shit.
Of course the dagis want to sit out and have potential contenders fight each other. Then the jacuzzi bois will claim that there is no one to fight. Old story.
Check khabibs interview.
there is literally no contender after arman, do you think Islam is avoiding Oliveira who he made tap 12 times in 2 seconds?
That Mutt does NOT want Oliveira to fight Topuria, he knows that glass chin is gonna get cracked!Who is Islam avoiding by "sitting out"?