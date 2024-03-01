Media Khabib says his manager was called about UFC 300, says he's never coming back

Was just coming here to post this.

Nice to see Khabib taking a short interview again.

You can see he almost appeared not to really want to talk there.

But we got it straight from the horses mouth - He is not coming back.

Sure to trigger his haters. lol
 
Dude all the talk of Brock, Ronda, Khabib, and GSP coming back for 300 started pissing me off. The door is so clearly shut for all of them. They've pretty much all said as much, and Dana's been on the record multiple times saying that there's no chance of any of it. Anyone mulling over this stuff needs to let it go.
 
usernamee said:
All these news about 300 calls that was made really shows how desperate the UFC was to get something together
You would think something like this would have been planned out by a dedicated team far in advance.

Obviously, you cant predict fighter availability because there are too many factors, but you need your 2nd choice, 3rd choice, and 4th choice options planned and ready to go before you even begin the buildup to this event.
 
for the love of all that is holy
 
When's his freaking OF account coming?!

Asking for a mate.
 
Khabib has that juicy oil money so he will never fight
 
The prospect of facing Honda in the first male vs female superfight has got him shook.
 
I still think Khabib retired too early but i also respect his decision to do it. Dude is happy with his life, let him be happy.
 
UFC pleading desperately to retired fighters to come back & fight at UFC 300:

 
