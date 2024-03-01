Dude all the talk of Brock, Ronda, Khabib, and GSP coming back for 300 started pissing me off. The door is so clearly shut for all of them. They've pretty much all said as much, and Dana's been on the record multiple times saying that there's no chance of any of it. Anyone mulling over this stuff needs to let it go.
You would think something like this would have been planned out by a dedicated team far in advance.
Obviously, you cant predict fighter availability because there are too many factors, but you need your 2nd choice, 3rd choice, and 4th choice options planned and ready to go before you even begin the buildup to this event.