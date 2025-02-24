Khabib said JJ not impressive last 3 fight in LHW were because...

Khabib said it was because they were opponents that didn't motivate Jon Jones much, that didn't offer much risk. They were opponents everyone believed he would win, and that made him more complacent, made him less committed to take the training and the studying of his opponents as seriously... And Khabib said that Jon Jones should take big risk fights, which was the same with him (Khabib), when he fought Connor, Dustin, the fact people believed he would lose pushed him to perform his best. At that time, Khabib was about to fight Tony Ferguson, though the fight didn't happen due to COVID.







Khabib : "Just wanna win, win, win... Like, every time, when I take fight, put risk on this. You know, when you have fights and no risk, this don't make you great. For example, like Jon Jones last three fights. He fights like Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Dominick Reyes. They all great fighters, don't get me wrong. But like, not too much risk, you know. He was a big favourite. That's why he little bit stay. He needs to take fight that everyone is like 'oh now Jon Jones is going to lose'. Same thing about me. Like, when I fought Connor, when I fought Dustin. People believed my opponents, and that make you great, make you push yourself. Now I fight Tony Ferguson and people believe I will lose. So that's the fights you have to take, you need to take risk."