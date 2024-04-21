Khabib protected Max Holloway's future and legacy

When he made sure max couldn’t fight him that night . He really set us up for one of the best nights ever
 
NY Athletic commission made sure of that...not Khabib.

Khabib should be nowhere part of this conversation when it comes to Holloways legacy, that's on Holloway, his team, coaches and family.
 
giphy.gif
 
The Dagestanis are not only phenomenal fighters, they are master businessman employing all kinds of strategies to make sure things go their way.

Khabib was benevolent enough to manipulate the NY Commission to stop Max from fighting.

99% of people thought Justin was going to demolish Max, but you know who didn't? Islam Ilyich Makhachev.

He knew Max would destroy Gaethje and thus he, Islam, would not have to face Gaethje as the -500 favorite. So he made Justin and Max sign on to a small card called UFC 300. He also made Oliveira and Arman sign up so one of them can knock the other out of contention.

Makhachevs makhinations have been shaping the landscape of LW for years, we just didn't know it until markg and friends cracked the code.
 
