Media Khabib or Jose Aldo - Who do you rank higher on the all-time MMA rankings?

Who do you rank higher on the all-time MMA rankings?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
39,853
Reaction score
54,850
These guys are pretty much right beside each other on the totem pole.

13a3c20dc55419dd3896eabbc735fff6




 
Aldo for me. Yeah he has tons of losses, but before Conor derailed him he went on a near 10 year unbeaten run and was 25-1 with less padding on his record than Khabibs 29-0 has. Then even after that brutal derailment he still stuck around for another 10 years until he was almost 40 and picked up several good wins with most of his losses being to elite prime guys, while Khabib got out at 32.
 
On one side is a crypto muslim GOAT who could put his 92kg into 70 so he could beat rank squat bros Gaetje and Porier. Actual list of his wins is huge, but people on the list wouldn't fight same people inside years and lose to featherweights, so their part-time mma resumes aren't that hyped or interesting.

On the other side is a fucking bum who fought professionally only for 20 years, half of the term being a champion, fought 4 generations of fighters and holds some shitty mma records.

If you are still struggling to get who is the GOAT, the defining point is a win against Conor McFraudor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Adesanya or Hendo - Who do you rank higher at MW all-time?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
787
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,277
Messages
58,032,457
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top