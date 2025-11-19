Khabib opens up about his dream of opening a gym in Palestine to help train future champions...

God’s will to kill those children. How dare Khabib try and help them.
What do you mean "could" and "doesn't"? It's already been leveled. "Can" and "did".He is more saying he hopes Palestine and Israel stop fighting and Palestine actually becomes something other than a shithole.... then he will make a gym.... all they would have to do was stop trying to kill the Jews and I'm pretty sure the Jews would stop killing them.... remember Israel could literally level Palestine.... like gone... and doesn't.... one side has to stop....
You don't understand it could be zero people zero animals zero plants gone.What do you mean "could" and "doesn't"? It's already been leveled.
Look up the satellite imagery of Gaza from 2022 vs today. Huge swaths of formerly developed land, towns, and farms have been bombed into piles of gravel.
Nostradamus over here!Well this won’t end up in the War Room…
You know Quasimodo predicted all of this.Nostradamus over here!
We have arrived in the war room.