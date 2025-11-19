Khabib opens up about his dream of opening a gym in Palestine to help train future champions...

He is more saying he hopes Palestine and Israel stop fighting and Palestine actually becomes something other than a shithole.... then he will make a gym.... all they would have to do was stop trying to kill the Jews and I'm pretty sure the Jews would stop killing them.... remember Israel could literally level Palestine.... like gone... and doesn't.... one side has to stop....
 
Khabib is a great man. We need to educate our children to be more like this--not the radical religious fundamentalism but living with humility, perseverance, mental fortitude and a willingness to occasionally put society before self.
 
Here's Johnny! said:
He is more saying he hopes Palestine and Israel stop fighting and Palestine actually becomes something other than a shithole.... then he will make a gym.... all they would have to do was stop trying to kill the Jews and I'm pretty sure the Jews would stop killing them.... remember Israel could literally level Palestine.... like gone... and doesn't.... one side has to stop....
Click to expand...
What do you mean "could" and "doesn't"? It's already been leveled. "Can" and "did".

Look up the satellite imagery of Gaza from 2022 vs today. Huge swaths of formerly developed land, towns, and farms have been bombed into piles of gravel.
 
Last edited:
shunyata said:
What do you mean "could" and "doesn't"? It's already been leveled.

Look up the satellite imagery of Gaza from 2022 vs today. Huge swaths of formerly developed land, towns, and farms have been bombed into piles of gravel.
Click to expand...
You don't understand it could be zero people zero animals zero plants gone.
 
Out of what's left of Gaza's children, you have to believe that he will have some of the toughest kids imaginable to mold.

And they have some serious athletes as well. The Gaza parkour/freerunning team is insane. The scenes of them doing these incredible feats on top of what amounts to mass murder is just insane.

Untitled-video-Made-with-Clipchamp.gif


There's something extraordinary about those who not only learn to survive unimaginable situations, but learn to thrive in them. That must translate to fighting, no?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,993
Messages
58,474,998
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top