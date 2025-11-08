  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khabib on being called the GOAT

Kind of surprising considering due to how adament Islam (and I think I remember Khabib saying the same thing about himself) has been in the past to proclaim himself #1 P4P.

*Obviously, he's still the man!
 
minnie mouse GOAT who would fight mr.olivi 7 times just to dodge tj eposhaw
default_lol.gif
default_lolpalm.gif
default_lolpray.gif
 
Humble Khabib has GOAT aura more than any other.

You can see it in the way he talks, fights, coaches.

He may not have fought long but he had the most dominant stats in his 13 fight UFC streak out of anyone in UFC history.

This is the face of the GOAT.

Blessed by God.

Screenshot-2025-11-02-152918.png
 
hbombbisping said:
Islam has been Khabib's personal gym rag doll for over 20 years, which is why he was never as dominant in the UFC.

I think he would disagree that he could take care of Khabib.

Click to expand...

even if he loses to khabib 10/10 times in actual fact, he still accomplished more than he did in the ufc.
 
