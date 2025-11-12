-Usman did underestimate Hughes-Umar’s performance was amazing. Wario is really good. 6 fight win streak.-No title shot is guaranteed. Nothing with UFC is guaranteed.Tells his guys that they need to take opportunities when presented.-Abdulmanap was more interested in helping people than being a businessman and making money. He invested in people. This was his plan and Khabib is following his plan.-Khabib thinks he’s doing OK as coach. Islam will win next fight. Watches video of Islam talking about Khabib’s influence. Khabib was hard on him, but it helped him.-Abdulmanap predicted Islam would be champ when Beeb retires. Beeb says Islam was Abdulmanap’s favorite, like another son.-Islam is younger. Came up while Beeb was champ. Something something “father’s plan”.-They’re more than just sparring partners in his gym; they’re family.-Acknowledges JDM’s toughness. Knows that they’re in for a tough fight.-Islam lifted a lot and has been preparing for WW for 7 mos.-Thinks Ilia vs Islam is bigger than Jon vs Pereira-Thinks white house card will be more American fighters.-Interviewer says “I know Muslims dont gamble but….”goes on to ask Khabib’s opinion of the controversy-Khabib predictably discusses gamblings downfalls. Remarks that the gambling controversey shouldn’t be surprising considering the number of fighters, but UFC is doing a good job managing it-Interviewer glazes Dana for his handling of the situation