-Usman did underestimate Hughes
-Umar’s performance was amazing. Wario is really good. 6 fight win streak.
-No title shot is guaranteed. Nothing with UFC is guaranteed.Tells his guys that they need to take opportunities when presented.
-Abdulmanap was more interested in helping people than being a businessman and making money. He invested in people. This was his plan and Khabib is following his plan.
-Khabib thinks he’s doing OK as coach. Islam will win next fight. Watches video of Islam talking about Khabib’s influence. Khabib was hard on him, but it helped him.
-Abdulmanap predicted Islam would be champ when Beeb retires. Beeb says Islam was Abdulmanap’s favorite, like another son.
-Islam is younger. Came up while Beeb was champ. Something something “father’s plan”.
-They’re more than just sparring partners in his gym; they’re family.
-Acknowledges JDM’s toughness. Knows that they’re in for a tough fight.
-Islam lifted a lot and has been preparing for WW for 7 mos.
-Thinks Ilia vs Islam is bigger than Jon vs Pereira
-Thinks white house card will be more American fighters.
-Interviewer says “I know Muslims dont gamble but….”
goes on to ask Khabib’s opinion of the controversy
-Khabib predictably discusses gamblings downfalls. Remarks that the gambling controversey shouldn’t be surprising considering the number of fighters, but UFC is doing a good job managing it
-Interviewer glazes Dana for his handling of the situation