Media Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks About His Influence on Islam Makhachev

1. Discusses his father's early years and the master plan behind it all. His plan is simply an extension of his father's.
2. Discusses the closeness that exist between Islam and himself
3. Talks about Islam (the religion) and gambling
4. Discusses Usman underestimating Paul Hughes.
5. Respects JDM and knows he is a tough guy.
 
-Usman did underestimate Hughes

-Umar’s performance was amazing. Wario is really good. 6 fight win streak.

-No title shot is guaranteed. Nothing with UFC is guaranteed.Tells his guys that they need to take opportunities when presented.

-Abdulmanap was more interested in helping people than being a businessman and making money. He invested in people. This was his plan and Khabib is following his plan.

-Khabib thinks he’s doing OK as coach. Islam will win next fight. Watches video of Islam talking about Khabib’s influence. Khabib was hard on him, but it helped him.

-Abdulmanap predicted Islam would be champ when Beeb retires. Beeb says Islam was Abdulmanap’s favorite, like another son.

-Islam is younger. Came up while Beeb was champ. Something something “father’s plan”.

-They’re more than just sparring partners in his gym; they’re family.

-Acknowledges JDM’s toughness. Knows that they’re in for a tough fight.

-Islam lifted a lot and has been preparing for WW for 7 mos.

-Thinks Ilia vs Islam is bigger than Jon vs Pereira

-Thinks white house card will be more American fighters.

-Interviewer says “I know Muslims dont gamble but….” 😂😂😂😂😂 goes on to ask Khabib’s opinion of the controversy

-Khabib predictably discusses gamblings downfalls. Remarks that the gambling controversey shouldn’t be surprising considering the number of fighters, but UFC is doing a good job managing it

-Interviewer glazes Dana for his handling of the situation
 
how many interview do we have of this guy <31>, he is always everywere stealing Makashev's moments

false humble guy <31>
 
