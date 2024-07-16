ryun253 said: I wish I could get money for doing some push ups instead of wasting 8 hours to work Click to expand...

It was fucked up and elitist of Khabib but no lie when i was homeless I would've loved that easy money humiliating or notAlso this aint that surprising if its hot enough there. My untrained physique in east coast humidity gets coated in sweat walking a milePretty sure Dagestan gets really hot like most of Russia in the summer.So yeah, Dagestanis are absolute savages and usually train with insane discipline but this is more gross then a proper boast ha.