Media Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his fighters sweat on the mats

BoxerMaurits said:
Khabib signed Kevin Leev to Eagle FC not for his fighting skills, but to spread staph in his gym


rmuilyv7-720.jpg
 
Just like when he made poor homeless people do push ups for money.

dcb7g21j7l6b1.jpg
The guy loves being a bully.
 
Bacteria be playin' dirty fam we get weapons penicillin ting like dat germdem just enter cheat codes fi immunity what dem tink like we can't do dat too LMFAOLll good on Khabib immune system a muscle too real talks #StayHard
 
ryun253 said:
I wish I could get money for doing some push ups instead of wasting 8 hours to work
It was fucked up and elitist of Khabib but no lie when i was homeless I would've loved that easy money humiliating or not <lol>

Also this aint that surprising if its hot enough there. My untrained physique in east coast humidity gets coated in sweat walking a mile
<Fedor23>
Pretty sure Dagestan gets really hot like most of Russia in the summer.

So yeah, Dagestanis are absolute savages and usually train with insane discipline but this is more gross then a proper boast ha.
 
Khabib isn't in the video? He isn't in Dagestan.

Commercial dehumidifiers are not haram....
 
dem mountain boys bath together, what's a couple sweating dudes on the mats
 
