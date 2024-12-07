Khabib Nurmagomedov in disguise at UFC 311 press conference?

Iroh said:
Does Islam have a wife? If so, it might be her.
Yes he does. But there are no photos of her. The only time she was seen was in their wedding video, you can google it, but she is covered up in her dress and head coverings so you can't see her.
 
This is not khabib. It's amazing how easily fooled people can be if they really believe in something. Khabib has no reasons to disguise himself. If he didnt want to overshadow Islam he just shouldnt attend and he has attended many ufc events before that. A disguise would be completely pointless and would draw the attention on him even more. But this looks like Ali to be honest.
 
that's just hazbulla. He is wearing lifts, and don't want to cause an uproar and steal all the thunder at the press conference.
 
Willie said:
This is not khabib. It's amazing how easily fooled people can be if they really believe in something. Khabib has no reasons to disguise himself. If he didnt want to overshadow Islam he just shouldnt attend and he has attended many ufc events before that. A disguise would be completely pointless and would draw the attention on him even more. But this looks like Ali to be honest.
The plot thickens!
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Why is there a 311 press confrence when 310 hasn't even happened yet?
311 press conference

