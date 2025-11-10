Khabib Nurmagomedov Details Joy in Beating Conor McGregor

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

usa_today_11394153.jpg

Beating up Conor McGregor was like a vacation for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov (29-0) and McGregor (22-6) shared one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history, which transcended their encounter in the Octagon. McGregor crossed certain limits with his trash talk during the buildup to his fight with Nurmagomedov. When Nurmagomedov cornered McGregor’s teammate, Artem Lobov, the Irishman flew down in a private jet and attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

The two finally met at UFC 229 in the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history. Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor, talking to him mid-fight, before submitting him in the fourth round. “The Eagle” then jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s team, leading to absolute chaos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov recently recalled his emotions while he was beating up “Notorious.” Nurmagomedov notes that a beautiful thing about MMA is that you get paid to beat up someone you don’t like, while one would go to jail for doing the same outside the cage.

I Used That Moment to Enjoy​


“One thing is really, really beautiful in this sport: when you don’t like somebody, you go inside the cage, you smash him, and they give you money,” Nurmagomedov said at a recent press conference. “Outside of the cage, if you do this, you go to jail. I was waiting for that moment for so long. I could not only fight, I could talk to him. I used that moment to enjoy, like how you go to Maldives. It was my vacation.”

it's a beautiful thing. I remember very well that Khabib did NOT want to let go of the final choke..... Herb Dean literally had to break his hands apart to set McG free. McGregor deserved all he got, he's a nasty little punk and he's gone off the rails so much the last few years. He's very lucky he's not in jail due to all the alleged stuff he has done. No doubt paying off a few opponents in civil cases or legal cases has kept the guy out of jail or whatever.
 
Hahahah. I like that. Good point. "Vacation"
 
I always found it odd that Khabib rejected the Conor rematch. Don't get me wrong if anything he beats him faster and easier. But if it brings you so much joy and so much money and the UFC is literally pushing you towards it, why didn't he say yes?

I'm glad we got fresh matchups anyways, but just seems like a huge payday for Khabib and his team.
 
You know that they say, if you love what you do, you don't have to work a day in your life.

Conor saw it as only business, whereas Khabib beat up Conor for the pure joy of it

DpKyv0wW0AEw3Lx.jpg
 
I always found it odd that Khabib rejected the Conor rematch. Don't get me wrong if anything he beats him faster and easier. But if it brings you so much joy and so much money and the UFC is literally pushing you towards it, why didn't he say yes?

I'm glad we got fresh matchups anyways, but just seems like a huge payday for Khabib and his team.
Because that’s the only one thing that would have hurt Mcgregors ego more than a second ass whooping.
 
He should have focused on that joy instead of acting like a monkey afterwards. He and his team's behavior is one of the more embarrassing acts in the cage, up there with Daley attacking Koscheck after the final bell.
 
