Khabib Nurmagomedov Details Joy in Beating Conor McGregor

Nurmagomedov (29-0) and McGregor (22-6) shared one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history, which transcended their encounter in the Octagon. McGregor crossed certain limits with his trash talk during the buildup to his fight with Nurmagomedov. When Nurmagomedov cornered McGregor’s teammate, Artem Lobov, the Irishman flew down in a private jet and attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.
The two finally met at UFC 229 in the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history. Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor, talking to him mid-fight, before submitting him in the fourth round. “The Eagle” then jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s team, leading to absolute chaos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Nurmagomedov recently recalled his emotions while he was beating up “Notorious.” Nurmagomedov notes that a beautiful thing about MMA is that you get paid to beat up someone you don’t like, while one would go to jail for doing the same outside the cage.
I Used That Moment to Enjoy
“One thing is really, really beautiful in this sport: when you don’t like somebody, you go inside the cage, you smash him, and they give you money,” Nurmagomedov said at a recent press conference. “Outside of the cage, if you do this, you go to jail. I was waiting for that moment for so long. I could not only fight, I could talk to him. I used that moment to enjoy, like how you go to Maldives. It was my vacation.”
