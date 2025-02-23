I was searching up youtube videos of reactions to Conor and Khabib's press conference



and there was not a single Khabib fan who posted, like a legit Khabib fan who posted a video; most I saw were Muslim channels, people who really were Mcgregor Fans posted



There will be a lot of people now saying that they support Khabib, and I remember watching that live etc. but they weren't there 6 years ago defending Khabib



That's why I saw in that fight, Khabib was the one who changed MMA forever, the previous fanbase was of either a bunch of women looking for clout or extra money or they were showing fake interest cause being a youtuber was the thing back then for everybody, and there were these crackheads, alcoholics, and just really out of control people who thought they knew everything, the type that is more of a bully than a fighter, that was the previous audience



Now, fighting is more for nerds, people who take the sport much more serious, the people who really care about fighting and not the sell the whiskey side of it



Because that is the truth about that fight, Mcgregor didn't skyrocket MMA's popularity, it's the fact that Khabib won against all odds in that fight, he single-handedly, him, his team and his dad, single-handedly changed the sport forever; Conor was just there to sell whiskey and make a couple of jokes trying to get people to laugh at his antics of throwing stuff through the bus while trying to intimidate Khabib



Khabib didn't pull out a sneak attack like Conor did outside the bus throwing a metal dolly; instead when he met with his friend he asked him why he talked bad about him



Conor's selling might have given the fight fame, but it didn't change anything in MMA, they would've been the same group of alcoholics, it's the fact that Khabib won against all odds that changed Mixed Martial Arts forever



It's Khabib's Character and Identity that changed Mixed Martial Arts forever