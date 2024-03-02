SSgt Dickweed
What does the cauliflower have to do with anything? Can someone explain that to me?
Yep same w pro wrestlers. The Rock and HHH look like small guys compared to Kane and the Undertaker,but they are like 6 foot 4. They are huge guysStill blows my mind how even 'small guys' in the NBA are tall as hell. I think almost every 'small guy' in the NBA is 6'1"+ but when watching the games on TV, they look like your average sized dude next to SFs, PFs, and centers.
Khabib's ears?
Khabib is only like 5'9
Right....I didn't enlarge the video when I first watched it, so I didn't notice the ears.Khabib's ears?
In the NBA universe, Steph is a manlet.Nice to see Curry bless a manlet with a signed jersey.
I understand their discussing the Rigan Tuvar recipe which consists of eggplants and pigeons
Ringan Tuvar nu Shaak | Eggplant and Pigeon Pea ShaakRingan Tuvar nu Shaak is a traditional Gujarati winter recipe to make when both young, fresh tuvar and green garlic are freshly available.indiaphile.info
It raises an interesting question, could Khabib's lifetime of elite training make him capable of taking down an opponent with such a massive height and athleticism advantage?