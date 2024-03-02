Media Khabib meets NBA champ Steph Curry

Still blows my mind how even 'small guys' in the NBA are tall as hell. I think almost every 'small guy' in the NBA is 6'1"+ but when watching the games on TV, they look like your average sized dude next to SFs, PFs, and centers.
 
What does the cauliflower have to do with anything? Can someone explain that to me?
 
Still blows my mind how even 'small guys' in the NBA are tall as hell. I think almost every 'small guy' in the NBA is 6'1"+ but when watching the games on TV, they look like your average sized dude next to SFs, PFs, and centers.
Yep same w pro wrestlers. The Rock and HHH look like small guys compared to Kane and the Undertaker,but they are like 6 foot 4. They are huge guys
 
Still blows my mind how even 'small guys' in the NBA are tall as hell. I think almost every 'small guy' in the NBA is 6'1"+ but when watching the games on TV, they look like your average sized dude next to SFs, PFs, and centers.
Steph is small for a point guard
 
What does the cauliflower have to do with anything? Can someone explain that to me?
cauliflower ear of manlet is considered a delicacy with some cultures, also its believed to greatly enhance performance over a short period of time (like a playoff run). Supposedly it also increases the athlete’s ability to enter and stay in the zone for longer spans, it’s undetectable and safer than anabolic steroids.
 
It raises an interesting question, could Khabib's lifetime of elite training make him capable of taking down an opponent with such a massive height and athleticism advantage?
 
It raises an interesting question, could Khabib's lifetime of elite training make him capable of taking down an opponent with such a massive height and athleticism advantage?
You mean Steph who maybe never took a martial arts class in his lifetime? Likely yeah.
 
