Media Khabib looking bigger than fedor post retirement

He doesn't really look smaller, Khabib just has a fat head.
 
OP doesn't understand depth perception and where Khabib is standing.

merlin_187286787_eb5a4ca2-5bfb-4ce3-b42d-280d28980ce1-mobileMasterAt3x.jpg
 
While Khabib was arguably a WW, Fedor could only ever get to 205 at the lightest, theoretically. He was built thick in his prime. As to the height, I imagine he popped some disc's from the RANDLEPLEX so that's an inch of height itself gone in all likelihood.

fedor-emelianenko-pride-heavyweight-champion-from-2003-2007-v0-deht2lo77kpc1.jpeg
Khabib has just let himself go up to his natural weight (since he trains daily but no more weight cuts) which seems to be around 200lbs.
 
You can see it on Khabib's face that he still idolizes Fedor.

But man what's he eating his face is getting bigger and bigger
 
