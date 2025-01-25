While Khabib was arguably a WW, Fedor could only ever get to 205 at the lightest, theoretically. He was built thick in his prime. As to the height, I imagine he popped some disc's from the RANDLEPLEX so that's an inch of height itself gone in all likelihood.Khabib has just let himself go up to his natural weight (since he trains daily but no more weight cuts) which seems to be around 200lbs.